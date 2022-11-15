Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
First responders respond to five-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County
Hempfield firefighters spent the morning responding to a five-car accident in Arona. The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. It happened on Route 136 about a mile from the Arona Post Office. Hempfield Township's deputy fire chief tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 one person was injured and...
State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township. On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked […]
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
WJAC TV
Groundbreaking ceremony held for final section of Johnstown Flood memorial trail
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning to commemorate the start of construction on the final section of the Path of the Flood Trail in Johnstown. The extension allows visitors to safely experience the path of the 1889 Johnstown Flood from the...
Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
Passenger dies in semitrailer crash that shuts down I-80 in Centre County for hours
A passenger died Sunday in a semitrailer crash that closed a major highway in Centre County for more than nine hours, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report. Kulwant Singh, 48, of California, was killed when the driver of a 2016 Freightliner lost control about 3 p.m. along Interstate 80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, police wrote.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
abc23.com
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
WJAC TV
12K gallons of water used to extinguish Tesla fire on I-80, fire crews say
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — According to an online post from the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company and the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, multiple crews in Clearfield and Centre counties were dispatched to Interstate 80 Tuesday morning to battle a car fire involving a Tesla. Authorities say due to...
Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash
Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WJAC TV
Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
WJAC TV
Machine Gun Preacher, Somerset Co. church partner for annual turkey giveaway
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Next week in Somerset County, MGP Rat Bikes and 3Cs Church will be giving away 100 turkeys. It's an annual event that helps local families enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without worrying about the cost. Organizers say they've been receiving calls about the event, and they...
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
Comments / 0