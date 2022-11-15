ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash

Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PennLive.com

Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.

Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy