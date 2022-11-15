ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
8 News Now

‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of 10-month-old baby shares experience with RSV at Las Vegas ICU

We have been reporting about the rise of RSV also known as Respiratory Syncytial virus for a while. However, like many, a Las Vegas parent was also watching the headlines, but never thought he would be the parent with a child struggling to breathe. "It all happened so fast you can't really understand what was happening," John Treanor said. John Treanor's 10-month-old son Elliot is in the Pediatric ICU at UMC. "This poor kid who 48 hours before was playing around with his brothers and crawling around and all of a sudden you are talking about how to get him to breathe," Treanor said. What started off as some sniffles Thursday, quickly escalated into something much worse.
8newsnow.com

East valley residents concerned over traffic accident ‘hotspot’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A $20 million traffic project in the east valley has neighbors saying more headaches than traffic solutions are coming from it. The bridge, on Desert Inn between Hollywood Boulevard and Cabana Drive, was intended to increase both safety and convenience for those living east of the Las Vegas Wash.
news3lv.com

Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
Fox5 KVVU

Donny Osmond cancels 2 Las Vegas shows due to illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness. According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”. The...
NBC Washington

Las Vegas Teen Escapes After Mom and Grandmother Accused of Locking Her in Upstairs Bedroom for Over a Year

An 18-year-old girl has been found by Las Vegas Police after allegedly being locked in her bedroom by her mother and grandmother for over a year, authorities said. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, the incident occurred the early morning of Nov. 5, when officers responded to a home near 5th Street and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas after a neighbor reported a teen girl who was trying to use a ladder to climb into their upstairs bedroom.
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
