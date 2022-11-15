Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
The Animal Foundation’s CEO speaks out for the first time since contagious virus outbreak at Las Vegas shelter
In early October it was announced that a Canine Pnuemovirus was spreading to amongst dogs inside The Animal Foundation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the summer Las Vegas firefighters battled what they said was the biggest fire within city limits in a quarter century. Now as winter weather sets in neighbors whose homes were left standing say the complex on Fremont near Charleston is becoming a hotbed for squatters.
Offender reported missing after walking away from transitional housing in Las Vegas, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is searching for a missing offender who walked away from a DMV appointment in Las Vegas and did not return to his assigned transitional housing, the department said Wednesday. Roberto Munoz, 51, was reported missing by NDOC Wednesday morning. The department said he was determined missing […]
‘It all happened so fast,’ Father of 10-month-old baby shares experience with RSV at Las Vegas ICU
We have been reporting about the rise of RSV also known as Respiratory Syncytial virus for a while. However, like many, a Las Vegas parent was also watching the headlines, but never thought he would be the parent with a child struggling to breathe. "It all happened so fast you can't really understand what was happening," John Treanor said. John Treanor's 10-month-old son Elliot is in the Pediatric ICU at UMC. "This poor kid who 48 hours before was playing around with his brothers and crawling around and all of a sudden you are talking about how to get him to breathe," Treanor said. What started off as some sniffles Thursday, quickly escalated into something much worse.
4 killed in fiery crash along Southern Nevada highway, police say
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left four people dead over the weekend along a Southern Nevada highway. It happened on Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 95, near mile marker 18 in Esmerelda County, which is one mile south of Tonopah.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
8newsnow.com
East valley residents concerned over traffic accident ‘hotspot’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A $20 million traffic project in the east valley has neighbors saying more headaches than traffic solutions are coming from it. The bridge, on Desert Inn between Hollywood Boulevard and Cabana Drive, was intended to increase both safety and convenience for those living east of the Las Vegas Wash.
Councilman confronted for answers, accountability in Animal Foundation scandal
After 13 Investigates exposed a series of secret text messages, a Las Vegas councilman is now the subject of an ethics probe and a target of angry constituents.
news3lv.com
New food hall at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas to open in December
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will open its new food hall next month. A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming says the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December and a formal grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 12. The 13,000-square-foot space...
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
news3lv.com
Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, saying vehicles have not been returned from Henderson auto shop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Several frustrated people have come forward after 8 News Now aired a story last week about a man who said he can’t get his car back from a Henderson mechanic. “As you can see,” Geno Jahrling said, referencing his vehicle inside the mechanic’s lot. “My...
Fox5 KVVU
Donny Osmond cancels 2 Las Vegas shows due to illness
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness. According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”. The...
Motorcyclist dead after three-way crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-way crash on Tuesday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas valley, LVMPD said.
NBC Washington
Las Vegas Teen Escapes After Mom and Grandmother Accused of Locking Her in Upstairs Bedroom for Over a Year
An 18-year-old girl has been found by Las Vegas Police after allegedly being locked in her bedroom by her mother and grandmother for over a year, authorities said. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, the incident occurred the early morning of Nov. 5, when officers responded to a home near 5th Street and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas after a neighbor reported a teen girl who was trying to use a ladder to climb into their upstairs bedroom.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
Man Robs Vegas Casino & Gets Away In A Cab, The Terminal Movie’s Inspiration Passes Away In Airport & Delicious Kimpton Schofield Cleveland Review
Here are some posts from around the web that I thought you may find interesting. Let me know if there is anything good I missed. Email me anything awesome that you find, or write, at Mark@milestomemories.com. Articles. Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources...
Comments / 2