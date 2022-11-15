We have been reporting about the rise of RSV also known as Respiratory Syncytial virus for a while. However, like many, a Las Vegas parent was also watching the headlines, but never thought he would be the parent with a child struggling to breathe. "It all happened so fast you can't really understand what was happening," John Treanor said. John Treanor's 10-month-old son Elliot is in the Pediatric ICU at UMC. "This poor kid who 48 hours before was playing around with his brothers and crawling around and all of a sudden you are talking about how to get him to breathe," Treanor said. What started off as some sniffles Thursday, quickly escalated into something much worse.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO