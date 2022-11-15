Read full article on original website
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
New bill slated to be introduced in PA House would support rent limits
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Every week, State Rep. Nancy Guenst’s office is fielding calls from Pennsylvanians struggling to afford rent. “It’s heartbreaking to see,” she told CBS 21 News. “Say they’re paying $1,000 a month. All of a sudden they get a notice now it’s going up to $250.”
Ward makes history as first female President Pro Tempore of PA State Senate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a host of retirements and reelections, the political makeup of the General Assembly will look much different. There will be some new faces in leadership roles as Kim Ward has been appointed President Pro Tempore of the PA State Senate. Ward is making...
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits struggle to keep up with inflation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the national inflation rate remains high, sitting at 7.7 percent, it doesn’t seem as though anti-hunger measures such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see increases anytime soon. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Amy...
A.G. Shapiro announces settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is announcing details of a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. Walmart has to pay an estimated $120 Million to fund treatment resources in Pennsylvania. The company was accused of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions, which attorney generals from several states...
PA House Judiciary Committee votes to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On November 11, the vote to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sent to the state House following the vote by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee which passed articles of the impeachment. Elizabeth Randol, legislative director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania gave...
Resources highlighted for grandparents who raise their grandchildren by Wolf Admin.
PENNSYLVANIA — On November 16, the Pennsylvania Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Program, Human Services, and Aging all joined together to highlight resources available to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Additionally, they talked about the need for more support for grandparents due to the current overdose crisis. “We know...
$1 million Powerball winners presented with commemorative check in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to the winners of the million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County. "Woody", the winner of the $1 million, says that after 35 years of working for the commonwealth, he plans to retire soon and this prize will help.
Buying a home in PA could become more affordable
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Buying a home might soon become more affordable. New reports on the October housing market in Central PA show the tides might be finally changing. It has been a tough housing market for over two years. During stay home orders, demand to buy soared....
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
New details on June crash involving two students, one grad of Conestoga Valley
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department has completed their investigation of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:13 am on June 25th in the 500 block of Willow Road. The crash involved two students of Conestoga Valley High School as well...
