Livingston Parish, LA

Hank2
1d ago

Thank you so very much. Our LP law enforcement officers are the best. I’m so tired of these career criminals stealing from our stores. The stores have no other options except to raise the prices to those of us who pay. I hope the judge works diligently and finds everything in the book he can charge these two with. We have to get tough on these criminals, if not they will just get more and more bold.

WAFB

Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen found after reported missing, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide

The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA

