Read full article on original website
Hank2
1d ago
Thank you so very much. Our LP law enforcement officers are the best. I’m so tired of these career criminals stealing from our stores. The stores have no other options except to raise the prices to those of us who pay. I hope the judge works diligently and finds everything in the book he can charge these two with. We have to get tough on these criminals, if not they will just get more and more bold.
Reply
2
Related
wbrz.com
Sources: Nearly $150k missing at WBR Sheriff's Office; employee admits to stealing
PORT ALLEN - Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee Mandy Miller admitted to stealing money after two different investigations began months ago tied to the allegations. Those sources who spoke to WBRZ on condition of anonymity said at least $150,000 is missing. Mandy...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI after BAC comes back over twice the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 12. A vehicle driven by Orlando Velazquez, 46, of Geismar, crashed at E Groner Ave. and Upton Dr. The responding deputy made contact with Velazquez and...
Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of raping 14-year-old changes plea in exchange for lighter sentence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Police Senior Officer Rodney Vicknair, who originally pleaded not guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl, has changed his tune. Vicknair on Wednesday (Nov. 16) changed his plea to guilty in federal Judge Lance Africk’s courtroom. Vicknair, 55, is accused of grooming and...
Teen found after reported missing, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
theadvocate.com
1 injured in Ascension Parish shooting outside gas station, sheriff says
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said. Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said. The female...
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
wbrz.com
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
Shooting outside gas station stemmed from fight involving several women, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for APSO said a female was shot in a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar around 5:30 p.m. during a fight that involved several women.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
LPSO: Clothing allegedly taken without payment from store along Crossing Way
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10. Authorities report it happened at a retailer along Crossing Way. Clothes were allegedly taken without payment, according to the sheriff’s office. LPSO deputies say they...
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
wbrz.com
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime. Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate. "A lot of...
pelicanpostonline.com
GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide
The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Comments / 2