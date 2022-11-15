Read full article on original website
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 10: Justin Fields quickly rising up list of most reliable players
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Week 10 was dominated by aerial attacks, as just one running back found his way into this article. You can delve into the top-10 scoring list here, while I go into detail about those who truly stood out.
Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How do you know when to start a player coming off injury?
Trust is a major factor in fantasy football and not an issue that is solved in a one-and-done kind of way. Players earn our trust mainly through what they do on the field but also what their coaches say about them — and nothing derails the trust train faster than injuries. If a player leaves a game hurt or sustains an injury during practice, he pops up on the team’s injury report and fantasy players naturally wonder: Can I trust him?
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp's ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
Bruce Arians reveals what he said to Marshon Lattimore right before Bucs-Saints brawl
Any NFL fan who has watched clips of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows he can be ... uh ... animated on the sideline. That trait got Arians in trouble in September, when the NFL had to warn Arians about his conduct after getting into an argument with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.
