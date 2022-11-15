Trust is a major factor in fantasy football and not an issue that is solved in a one-and-done kind of way. Players earn our trust mainly through what they do on the field but also what their coaches say about them — and nothing derails the trust train faster than injuries. If a player leaves a game hurt or sustains an injury during practice, he pops up on the team’s injury report and fantasy players naturally wonder: Can I trust him?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO