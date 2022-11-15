Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
Middle Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurants host food drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Chick-fil-A invited the community to join them in doing their part to help the hungry. Participating restaurants in the Midstate teamed up with volunteers from food pantries in a food drive that offered a coupon for a free sandwich or an 8-piece nuggets in exchange for three canned goods.
The food fight is over: Macon Burger Week champion crowned
MACON, Ga. — The 2022 Macon Burger Week winner was announced Tuesday after and they handed out multiple awards including the People Choice Award Winner. The Library Taphouse & Kitchen took home the People's Choice Award for their Berenstain Bear Burger with more than 1,400 votes. Macon Beer Company,...
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
Unadilla native gets to test his skills during Christmas Cookie Challenge on The Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. — Cory Jones of Unadilla is representing Central Georgia as he bakes his way to the top on The Food Network. "So I got started baking about 5 years ago. I never expected to get this far but I knew I was good at what I did," Jones said.
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Macon's Brookdale Resource Center working adding permanent showers
A Macon woman is speaking out about conditions at Brookdale Resource Center. She says she was kicked out because of her work hours.
Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia
The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
H&H planning friends and family drop-by for founder Mama Louise Hudson
MACON, Ga. — H&H Soul Food is holding a friends and family drop-by in honor of Mama Louise Hudson according to a post on their Facebook page. People are invited to pay their respects to Hudson at H&H on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The...
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
'She will be there in spirit': The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia remembers founder Jean Weaver
MACON, Ga. — The woman who kept sugar plum fairies dancing in the heads of Central Georgians for decades, Jean Weaver, passed away earlier this month at age 95. The Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is missed dearly by the people she worked with. Weaver founded the...
'We're getting up around a million lights': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza returning to downtown for sixth year
MACON, Ga. — We're just 43 days away from Christmas, but only two weeks away from starting the holiday festivities in downtown Macon. The Macon Christmas Lights Extravaganza is returning to poplar street for the 6th year since 2017. You can experience the light shows from November 25 -...
City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
'Several wrecks here': Semitrucks on Sardis Church Road are 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — This one has been mentioned a couple of times on our "Driving Me Crazy" posts on social media. It's about the intersection at Frank Amerson Parkway and Sardis Church Road, in front of the Love's Travel Stop in Macon. Some people say it's dangerous to pull...
