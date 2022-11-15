ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurants host food drive

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Chick-fil-A invited the community to join them in doing their part to help the hungry. Participating restaurants in the Midstate teamed up with volunteers from food pantries in a food drive that offered a coupon for a free sandwich or an 8-piece nuggets in exchange for three canned goods.
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

The food fight is over: Macon Burger Week champion crowned

MACON, Ga. — The 2022 Macon Burger Week winner was announced Tuesday after and they handed out multiple awards including the People Choice Award Winner. The Library Taphouse & Kitchen took home the People's Choice Award for their Berenstain Bear Burger with more than 1,400 votes. Macon Beer Company,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
MACON, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia

The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy