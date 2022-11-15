Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
The event that brings the whole commercial fishing community togetherDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Related
Seahawks Win NFC West in Run-Away? The Post-Bye Playoff Schedule Look
The Seattle Seahawks must take advantage of their upcoming schedule in order to gain a leg up in the NFC West.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Describes Field in Munich as a ‘Nightmare’
The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.
Seahawks veteran rips ‘terrible a--’ field conditions in NFL’s first Germany game
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin ripped the field conditions at Allianz Arena in Munich following Tampa Bay's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
KING-5
Mailbag Monday! Seattle Mariners getting Ronald Acuña Jr., new uniforms, and OF? | Locked On Mariners
It's time for Mariners Mailbag Monday! Topics range from Ronald Acuna Jr. to new uniforms, from Chris Flexen trade destinations to who plays right field.
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
Last time Seattle had a bye this late it was also leading the NFC West at the time. That 2013 season ended with Super Bowl rings.
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll Ready for Final Push After Bye: 'We're in Control of Everything'
Few thought the Seattle Seahawks could get to six wins this season, let alone six wins by their Week 11 bye. All expectations seem to have been shattered by a team that leads the NFC West with a 6-4 record, a division seen as one of the league's best entering the year.
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Seahawks stand going into Week 11
The Eagles finally lost their first game of the year last night to the Commanders. However, thanks to their win over the Vikings earlier this year they still retain the top seed in the NFC. As for the Seahawks, they lost to the Buccaneers yet still hold the conference’s No. 3 seed. However, there’s only one game separating them and No. 4 seeded Tampa and now the Bucs hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. If the season ended today, Seattle would host the Cowboys at Lumen Field in the wild card round.
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Abilene Wylie faces Colleyville Heritage on Panthers' home turf in area playoff
WYLIE (8-3) AT COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE (8-3) 7 p.m. Friday ✮ Panther-Mustang Stadium, Grapevine ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM What’s riding on the game: The winner advances to play the El Paso Canutillo (9-2)/Fort Worth Arlington Heights (10-1) winner in the Region I-5A Division II semifinals next week. ...
KING-5
Will Conroy Jr. garnering national following, hopes to follow in father's footsteps
SEATTLE — Every day after UW men's basketball practice, you'll witness a line of succession. The pass is coming from the past. The shot is coming from the future. Will Conroy Jr. is the one taking the shot. If his name sounds familiar it's because his dad is Seattle...
Comments / 0