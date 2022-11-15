ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Outsider.com

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Describes Field in Munich as a ‘Nightmare’

The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Seahawks stand going into Week 11

The Eagles finally lost their first game of the year last night to the Commanders. However, thanks to their win over the Vikings earlier this year they still retain the top seed in the NFC. As for the Seahawks, they lost to the Buccaneers yet still hold the conference’s No. 3 seed. However, there’s only one game separating them and No. 4 seeded Tampa and now the Bucs hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. If the season ended today, Seattle would host the Cowboys at Lumen Field in the wild card round.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA

