Rod Stewart Says He Rejected $1 Million To Perform At Qatar World Cup
"It’s not right to go," the "Maggie May" singer said of the Qatar-hosted event.
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Ansu Fati shines as Spain wins its final World Cup warmup
Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Thursday. Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain...
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
France World Cup squad: With Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante out, how will Les Bleus fare?
Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps believes that he has concocted the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Mike Maignan and Christopher Nkunku have been ruled out of the Qatar event so the midfield picks itself to a degree, while Raphael Varane survived a significant injury scare to be included and Karim Benzema has fitness issues of his own.
Qatar facing renewed calls to compensate migrant workers over uninvestigated deaths
Bereaved families of workers and rights groups want World Cup organisers to make £372m payout
Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer's governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
France announce replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku
France have announced their replacement for Christopher Nkunku will be Randal Kolo Munai in their World Cup squad. The RB Leipzig forward was seen colliding with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in training and immediately clutching his knee after. Later it emerged that he would miss the tournament due to a knee sprain.
Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup
Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?. We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom. We could include...
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
