ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
The Spun

The Raiders Have Claimed A Former 1st Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders added a former first-round pick to the fold on Monday. Las Vegas claimed defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers, the team confirmed this evening. Tillery was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders inquired about trading for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy