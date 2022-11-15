Read full article on original website
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
The Raiders Have Claimed A Former 1st Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders added a former first-round pick to the fold on Monday. Las Vegas claimed defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers, the team confirmed this evening. Tillery was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders inquired about trading for...
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
