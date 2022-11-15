Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
myfox28columbus.com
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio lawmakers have taken a step toward creating new restrictions and harsher penalties for distracted driving. House Bill 283, which passed the Ohio House 77- 14 Wednesday, expands the state’s current law against texting-while-driving to include added limits on navigation, speakerphone use, and more.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
myfox28columbus.com
100 Ohio Christmas trees donated to troops overseas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's challenging to be serving overseas during the holidays, away from family and friends. Tree growers and Ohio agriculture officials hope to spread some Christmas cheer to military units overseas. One-hundred Christmas trees will be donated and shipped through a partnership between the Ohio Department...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Ohio lawmakers want stronger distracted driving laws
As the law stands right now, police are allowed to stop drivers ages 17 and younger for texting while driving, but adults must commit another traffic violation first before being pulled over. Now, two Ohio lawmakers are trying to change that.
myfox28columbus.com
Breezeline services down in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Breezeline customers throughout Ohio are experiencing internet outages Tuesday. Breezeline announced on its website that its company is experiencing an internet, phone and television outage through its Ohio systems. The company announced the following statement:. "We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet,...
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Season Begins Nov. 19
COLUMBUS – A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar a whole bunch of evidence from his federal corruption trial because, well, it might be incriminating. We’re talking about the audacity of Householder’s latest legal maneuverings on Today in Ohio. Listen...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio health officials speak as respiratory viruses rise in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
