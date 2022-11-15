ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio lawmakers have taken a step toward creating new restrictions and harsher penalties for distracted driving. House Bill 283, which passed the Ohio House 77- 14 Wednesday, expands the state’s current law against texting-while-driving to include added limits on navigation, speakerphone use, and more.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

100 Ohio Christmas trees donated to troops overseas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's challenging to be serving overseas during the holidays, away from family and friends. Tree growers and Ohio agriculture officials hope to spread some Christmas cheer to military units overseas. One-hundred Christmas trees will be donated and shipped through a partnership between the Ohio Department...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Breezeline services down in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Breezeline customers throughout Ohio are experiencing internet outages Tuesday. Breezeline announced on its website that its company is experiencing an internet, phone and television outage through its Ohio systems. The company announced the following statement:. "We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet,...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Season Begins Nov. 19

COLUMBUS – A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio health officials speak as respiratory viruses rise in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
COLUMBUS, OH

