4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTUL
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police officer injured during shooting, suspect killed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say an officer has been injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a travel trailer near 14000 Iron Road. The officer was hit by shrapnel but is expected to be okay. FOX 25 is told that...
KTUL
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
KTUL
'It's late almost every day': Bus driver shortage leaves students sitting in cold
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Your child may be signed up for the school bus, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll always get a ride. It's what some parents at Moore Public Schools (MPS) are realizing this school year. A 7th grader tells Fox 25 that on the average morning,...
KTUL
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
KTUL
'It is the longest distance that organs have flown,' medical tech takes flight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — One organ donor can save around eight lives, and LifeShare of Oklahoma is leading technology to make sure transfers become more efficient. On Tuesday an un-crewed aircraft system piloted out of Lubbock, Texas landed in Oklahoma City. As impressive as the landing was, what's...
KTUL
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was held Thursday. The house will be located at 2332 Pine Ridge Road. It will have four bedrooms, a study, and two and a half baths. The home will be two stories. St. Jude 2023 OKC...
KTUL
New Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Bricktown district
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Brazilian Steakhouse is opening in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in the Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill will offer guests with an authentic and abundant Brazilian dining experience. The Steakhouse says guests will be immersed in the flavors, sights and sounds...
KTUL
BEDLAM PREVIEW: Brent Venables speaks on rival Cowboys
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With the state's biggest rivalry game approaching, Brent Venables discussed today how he's preparing to lead the Sooners to victory in his first Bedlam as head coach. The OU head coach spoke highly of the talented Cowboys quarterback at today's press conference. The Sooners will...
KTUL
Alternative heating options to save money on your gas and electric bills
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwest Power Pool, which manages Oklahoma's electric grid, declared a resource advisory on Wednesday due to higher than normal outages and cold weather. As temperatures drop, the cost to heat a home is skyrocketing. There are plenty of different routes someone can choose to...
KTUL
BEDLAM PREVIEW: Mike Gundy discusses rival Sooners
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam week is officially here. Monday morning, Oklahoma State University's head football coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference, going in-depth about the rivalry with Oklahoma University, his memories from playing in Bedlam, and much more. Gundy says the rivalry doesn't mean as much to...
