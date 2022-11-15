ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

New Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Bricktown district

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Brazilian Steakhouse is opening in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in the Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill will offer guests with an authentic and abundant Brazilian dining experience. The Steakhouse says guests will be immersed in the flavors, sights and sounds...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

BEDLAM PREVIEW: Brent Venables speaks on rival Cowboys

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With the state's biggest rivalry game approaching, Brent Venables discussed today how he's preparing to lead the Sooners to victory in his first Bedlam as head coach. The OU head coach spoke highly of the talented Cowboys quarterback at today's press conference. The Sooners will...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

BEDLAM PREVIEW: Mike Gundy discusses rival Sooners

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam week is officially here. Monday morning, Oklahoma State University's head football coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference, going in-depth about the rivalry with Oklahoma University, his memories from playing in Bedlam, and much more. Gundy says the rivalry doesn't mean as much to...
NORMAN, OK

