York, PA

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
ALABAMA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
