MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.

MOBILE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO