ssrnews.com
Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Escambia and Walton Counties Selected to Start New Recruitment Program for Veterans to Teach
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during a press conference Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced 114 schools in 10 counties across the state will be designated as Florida’s first class of Purple Star campuses in recognition of their support for the children of military families. Fort Walton Beach...
wuwf.org
911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1,000 bonuses from DeSantis
As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line. Find a...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Warrington Middle School’s fate left in the hands of school board decision
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board has a decision to make Tuesday afternoon that will either make Warrington Middle School a charter school or shut its doors. After years of failing grades, receiving a “D” from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year, the DOE gave the school […]
ssrnews.com
$10M Secured for Plan to Increase Reuse and End Effluent Discharge into Santa Rosa Sound
Currently around 1,200 taps on Santa Rosa Island are connected to the Navarre Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, which discharges 200,000-600,000 gallons of treated effluent into Santa Rosa Sound each day. The money will help fund a plan which includes permanently ending that discharge into the Sound. (File photo). Santa Rosa...
Pensacola’s Bubble Alley to stay up through the end of the year due to increased popularity
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bubble Alley in Pensacola will stay up for the rest of the year due to increased popularity, according to the Downtown Improvement Board. The more than 3,000 18-inch diameter balloons suspended over one block of Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Tarragona Street were originally scheduled to be on display from […]
defuniakherald.com
Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board
After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
utv44.com
Freeze Warning midnight-8 a.m. Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.
allaccess.com
WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots
JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
thefamuanonline.com
Florida’s teachers face changing landscape
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
Pensacola woman charged for 2021 elderly abuse of 86-year-old woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after hitting an 86-year-old woman in 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Tammy Lynn Hanna, 49, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. On Aug. 8, 2021, deputies said they responded to Camberwell Rd., in reference […]
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
Fort Walton Beach man arrested, charged with manslaughter for 2018 overdose death: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a 2018 overdose death of a Fort Walton Beach man, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Roderick Eugene Bryant, 42, of Fort Walton Beach was charged with manslaughter. The 33-year-old victim overdosed and died from […]
Pensacola man arrested after alleged drug deal at Escambia High School: Sheriff reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, […]
nomadlawyer.org
Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination
The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
usf.edu
Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer
Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
3 Robertsdale men hospitalized after vehicle accident in Escambia County: FHP reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Robertsdale men are in the hospitalized after a vehicle accident on W. Nine Mile Road, early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, a vehicle collision involving a silver Ford van and a red Ford pickup truck occurred at the intersection […]
