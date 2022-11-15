ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

wuwf.org

911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1,000 bonuses from DeSantis

As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line. Find a...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Freeze Warning midnight-8 a.m. Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brace for a cold blast tonight! Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 8AM Friday for the following counties away from beach zones: central Mobile, central Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. Take extra steps to safeguard your pets, property and plants, while making sure your people are warm, using safe heating methods. In our viewing area, locations north of the Freeze Warning area will also likely freeze overnight into Friday morning. However, these locations already had a widespread freeze so far this fall season. Therefore, a warning will not be issued.
MOBILE, AL
allaccess.com

WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots

JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Florida’s teachers face changing landscape

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested after alleged drug deal at Escambia High School: Sheriff reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Miramar Beach : A Popular Tourist Destination

The city is located in Walton County, Florida. Miramar Beach is known for its friendly inhabitants and delicious delicacies. Miramar Beach, Florida, is a Popular Tourist Destination. Miramar Beach is a census-designated place in Walton County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the town had a population of 6,146. The...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
usf.edu

Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer

Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE

