Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He and Bret Hart Did the Legendary Iron Man Match, Their Current Relationship
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage New On MLW Potentially Working With CMLL
Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the Men’s War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series
WWE is reportedly planning to have Kevin Owens work War Games at Survivor Series later this month. A new report from PWInsider confirms speculation on the Men’s War Games match, noting that current plans for the 5 vs. 5 bout are to have The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Owens.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Location for WWE SummerSlam 2023
WWE SummerSlam is possibly headed to The D for the first time in 30 years. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Detroit, Michigan is the front-runner for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While nothing has been finalized, WWE sources have indicated that Detroit is being looked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Confirms London Debut, More 2023 Dates Announced
AEW has confirmed that they will run the UK in 2023. No date was announced for the London, England show, but it was confirmed this week along with more West Coast dates, including debut shows in Phoenix and San Francisco. AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in running Craven...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Returning to WWE Soon?
There could be another pro wrestling couple on the WWE roster soon in Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Green finished up with Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held last month and even before she ended her Impact run there was talk that she may be headed back to WWE. Now a new report from Ringside News notes that Green is on her way back, and is expected to return to the company very soon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Offers Contract to Indie Veteran After Dynamite, News on Darius Martin’s AEW Return
AEW has offered a contract to veteran pro wrestler AR Fox. Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Fox team with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As seen below, Lexy Nair interviewed Fox, Darius Martin and Dante Martin after the match. She asked Fox how it felt to make his Dynamite debut.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Names Wrestlers He Believes Had The Best Working Punches
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Says Braun Strowman and Omos Did A Great Job At Crown Jewel, Criticizes Strowman For Comments About “Flippy Wrestlers”
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Braun Strowman and Omos’ recent showdown at Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on Strowman taking unnecessary shots at younger talents who do more “flippy” type maneuvers. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Wants to Make Pro Wrestling Hot Again, Big Things to Come If He Wins the AEW World Title
MJF recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, where he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event. MJF was asked what fans should expect in Saturday’s title defense. “Expect history being made. Expect the crowning...
Comments / 0