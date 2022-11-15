Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.

11 HOURS AGO