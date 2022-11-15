Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
TechRadar
Oppo showcases mobile gaming with ray tracing on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – Qualcomm's new top-tier mobile chip, destined for the next wave of flagship Android smartphones – made its debut during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit on November 15, showcasing a host of impressive new technologies. While some head-turning AI and camera features punctuated...
TechRadar
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
TechRadar
Why an external SSD is your essential Black Friday PS5 upgrade
When we talk about storage upgrades for PS5 right now, most people are talking about internal upgrades – the 667GB you get in the console doesn't go very far in a world where COD: Modern Warfare II takes up 150GB on its own, and God of War: Ragnarok cruises to 90GB. Any game made for the PS5 specifically must be installed on the internal storage, so all the space on your internal drive is at a premium.
pocketnow.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
TechRadar
Doogee S96 GT
The S96 GT is a rugged design for those that want a better platform and a lighter phone but are willing to trade battery life to get that. A more practical design than the S89 Pro, although it still has some of the same weaknesses. Two-minute review. If we can...
TechRadar
Why I think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the Black Friday earbuds you should go for
Full disclosure: I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, nor do I favour Android devices over iOS ones, but this earbuds deal is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted, and worth of a place on anyone's wish list. The buds on offer in this particular Black...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly doesn't look so appealing as new foldable phone leaks
Images show a folding Honor phone that's lighter and lasts longer than any Samsung foldable
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
iPhone 14 Pro’s A15 Bionic may have a worthy new opponent
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip betters A15 Bionic by spec – but will that matter in the real world?
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Headlines
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Comments / 0