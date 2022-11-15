ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Oppo showcases mobile gaming with ray tracing on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – Qualcomm's new top-tier mobile chip, destined for the next wave of flagship Android smartphones – made its debut during the company's annual Snapdragon Summit on November 15, showcasing a host of impressive new technologies. While some head-turning AI and camera features punctuated...
TechRadar

Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
TechRadar

Why an external SSD is your essential Black Friday PS5 upgrade

When we talk about storage upgrades for PS5 right now, most people are talking about internal upgrades – the 667GB you get in the console doesn't go very far in a world where COD: Modern Warfare II takes up 150GB on its own, and God of War: Ragnarok cruises to 90GB. Any game made for the PS5 specifically must be installed on the internal storage, so all the space on your internal drive is at a premium.
pocketnow.com

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
TechRadar

Doogee S96 GT

The S96 GT is a rugged design for those that want a better platform and a lighter phone but are willing to trade battery life to get that. A more practical design than the S89 Pro, although it still has some of the same weaknesses. Two-minute review. If we can...
brytfmonline.com

Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core

In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
futurumresearch.com

The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022

The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Headlines

Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console

Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.

