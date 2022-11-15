Read full article on original website
Much of Iowa Could See the Season's First Measurable Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first measurable snow of the season starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. "Especially during Tuesday morning's commute--it's likely going to be slick out there. We're looking at snowfall accumulations by the end of the day on Tuesday of one to three inches," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan.
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Killer Sentenced
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year, was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Brooks was convicted of 76 charges against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional...
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win After His Football Team's Loss
As the age-old saying goes, one person's loss is another's gain. A lucky lottery player in North Carolina proved the idiom right after he scored a huge prize while watching his football team lose. Jacob Strickland, of Asheboro, was with some friends watching his Clemson Tigers fall short in a...
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18-Wheeler
A Texas man who was dancing on top of a moving 18-wheeler died after the truck went under a bridge. The unfortunate crash occurred on the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street in Houston shortly after 11:30 a.m. on November 10, according to FOX 7. The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when, unbeknownst to the driver, a man made his way to the top of the truck. It's still unclear whether the man jumped on or climbed on top of the truck.
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
