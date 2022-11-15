ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m. The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Enjoy the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!. The event, presented by Prisma Health, starts this Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m. in the Vista. Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
COLUMBIA, SC
charlottemagazine.com

‘Tis the Season: Holiday Lights in Columbia SC

The holidays are right around the corner! What better way to get into the spirit of the season than with a holiday getaway to the capital city with friends or family to see lights across the city. Keep reading to discover where to find the best holiday light displays in Columbia SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police Dept. accepting donations for annual Shop with a Cop Event

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– You can help local children this holiday season. The Cayce Police Department is now accepting donations for the annual Shop with a Cop Event, December 22, 2022. The department says the goal is for each child to receive $150 to spend on Christmas gifts. According to...
CAYCE, SC

