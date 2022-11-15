Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
WIS-TV
Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m. The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry...
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
abccolumbia.com
Enjoy the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!. The event, presented by Prisma Health, starts this Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m. in the Vista. Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
charlottemagazine.com
‘Tis the Season: Holiday Lights in Columbia SC
The holidays are right around the corner! What better way to get into the spirit of the season than with a holiday getaway to the capital city with friends or family to see lights across the city. Keep reading to discover where to find the best holiday light displays in Columbia SC.
West Columbia streets look brighter, more festive - Here's why
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A decades-long tradition in West Columbia has been wrapping trees and light posts with twinkling Christmas lights. For the past two weeks, city staff crews have been working to bring out the city Christmas tree and any other decorations to make it look more festive around town.
The Daily South
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports. “I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
abccolumbia.com
37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan. Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18. Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police Dept. accepting donations for annual Shop with a Cop Event
CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– You can help local children this holiday season. The Cayce Police Department is now accepting donations for the annual Shop with a Cop Event, December 22, 2022. The department says the goal is for each child to receive $150 to spend on Christmas gifts. According to...
Holiday Farmers Market in Orangeburg ends hiatus to encourage support of small minority owned farmers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The SC State 1890 Holiday Market gives people a taste of local fall harvest. It started 12 years ago through the efforts of retired SC State Extension agent Ishmail Washington to address the needs of small and minority owned farmers with limited resources. “We began with...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
