Santa Cruz, CA

Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton's Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
PHOENIX, AZ
KSBW.com

Wiseman sent to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that James Wiseman will be sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. This is coming after Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. where Wiseman played nine, minutes finishing with two points, two rebounds and three assists.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Warriors center James Wiseman's glass half-full approach to recent G-League move

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a tricky balancing act between wanting to further supplement their championship core led by Stephen Curry and wanting to set themselves up for a future beyond their franchise cornerstone. The Warriors have a collection of young prospects, led by Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, whom the Warriors are grooming as perhaps the successors to the Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green-led foundation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
OAKLAND, CA

