Read full article on original website
Related
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Sporting News
Why is James Wiseman playing in the G League? Warriors, Steve Kerr see assignment to Santa Cruz as opportunity for growth
When the Warriors lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee in the offseason, the hope was that the young guys would fill their void. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's been particularly tough going for James Wiseman. The No. 2 pick in the...
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA fans are starting to rally behind Jordan Poole as a starter over Klay Thompson after Poole's 36-point performance against the Spurs.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
ESPN
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
KSBW.com
Wiseman sent to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that James Wiseman will be sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. This is coming after Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. where Wiseman played nine, minutes finishing with two points, two rebounds and three assists.
tigerdroppings.com
Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo Sitting Courtside and Loving Him Some Warriors Dancers
San Francisco 49ers players, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, sat courtside for Monday night's Warriors vs. Spurs game. At one point cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB, as he greeted them all with a smile... (The Spun)
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
Centre Daily
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
Warriors center James Wiseman’s glass half-full approach to recent G-League move
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a tricky balancing act between wanting to further supplement their championship core led by Stephen Curry and wanting to set themselves up for a future beyond their franchise cornerstone. The Warriors have a collection of young prospects, led by Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, whom the Warriors are grooming as perhaps the successors to the Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green-led foundation.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
KTVU FOX 2
Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
Comments / 0