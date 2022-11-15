Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear
MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Once Attacked A NFL Player With A Suplex Following Training Mishap
Whether it’s in the UFC or WWE, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is best known for taking people to Suplex City. What is often overlooked however, is his short stint in Football back in 2004 when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings NFL Team. After his rather abrupt exit...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair: 'Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk? Come on. Give me a break. You can't even mention their name in the same breath.'
On a "Q&A" edition of "To Be The Man" on AdFreeShows.com, Ric Flair commented on seeing the finalized version of the documentary that was made about his life that will be airing on the Peacock Network:. "I saw my documentary yesterday and if I live till it airs, it will...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He and Bret Hart Did the Legendary Iron Man Match, Their Current Relationship
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.
bodyslam.net
Change Made To AEW Women’s Title Eliminator On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness
Toni Storm will now face Anna JAS on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan said on today’s Busted Open Radio that The Bunny is not medically cleared to compete tonight on AEW Dynamite. This is a change of plans, but Khan had a solution to his booking problem. Toni Storm will now face Anna Jay, according to Khan. He also claimed that although The Bunny isn’t feeling well, it isn’t anything major.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Return For Former Superstar Believed To Be A Done Deal
You never know who might return to TV when you watch WWE programming as former stars have been making their way back to the company on a regular basis for months now. It seems that Triple H is intent on stacking the roster and it’s been rumored that the company is interested in Chelsea Green. Dave Meltzer addressed Chelsea Green’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and it was noted that Green is WWE bound.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Doesn't Think Billy Corgan's Booking Passes 'The Harley Race Test'
The recent falling out between Nick Aldis and the National Wrestling Alliance was due to the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion growing frustrated by the company's creative direction. Aldis — who was the face of the NWA over the past five years — voicing his displeasure with the NWA has been the biggest story regarding the promotion in recent weeks, although it has been stated numerous times by both Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan that it is not a worked angle.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/18/2022
The November 18 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah with an assist from Tony D’Angelo. NXT Level Up airs every Friday...
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big News on the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at WWE NXT Deadline
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the WWE NXT brand. Michaels appeared on tonight’s NXT show in a pre-recorded video and said while NXT is all about focusing on developing stars of tomorrow, the brand is also about developing innovation. Michaels said a revolutionary new match, never-before-done in WWE history, will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10 and it will be called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels then announced the following details:
