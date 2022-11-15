Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Week 11: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans sit/start tips for Thursday night football
Fantasy football managers got hit with a slew of injuries last weekend. There's a snowstorm headed toward Buffalo this weekend. Plus, the Thanksgiving slate is just a week away. The action and reactions have been nonstop. So, I doubt they planned it this way, but props to the schedule-makers; theoretically, we can take a beat tonight as we already have a good idea of who to target in our lineups for tonight's matchup.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp’s ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
KOKI FOX 23
Justin Jefferson's Week 10 catch was so amazing the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants a piece of it
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has made it to the Pro Football Hall of fame. Well some of his gear has, at least. Jefferson has continued to prove that he's one of the top wideouts in the NFL. In the Vikings' Week 10 33-30 win against the Buffalo Bills, he made an all-time catch that will not be soon forgotten.
KOKI FOX 23
Commanders' defensive TD on final play vs. Eagles flipped fantasy matchups for nightmare bad beat
The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night, but the final seconds of the game served up one of the worst bad beats of the season so far, turning what many fantasy managers thought was a surefire win into a last second loss.
KOKI FOX 23
Justin Jefferson is a threat. But Cowboys expect even bigger problem from Vikings
FRISCO, Texas — The most embarrassing run, perhaps, was Aaron Jones’ touchdown. The Packers faced second-and-5, the game tied at 7 with 1:48 to play in the second quarter. Dallas’ left defensive end and interior lineman traded gaps, but wires crossed on the right side. Suddenly, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna were attacking the same gap.
KOKI FOX 23
Broncos LB Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Chargers, ESPN over season-ending ACL tear
Aaron Patrick is seeking compensation after sustaining a season-ending ACL tear during an NFL game. The Denver Broncos linebacker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday naming defendants including the NFL, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers, citing negligence that allegedly resulted in the injury. SoFi Stadium, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Roe mat company are also among the several defendants listed in the lawsuit.
Insider: Why Colts QBs coach Scott Milanovich turned down play-calling opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich turned down the opportunity to call plays in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing last week. Milanovich seemed like a natural fit, given that he has extensive prior play-calling experience in the NFL and spent five games as Jacksonville’s primary play-caller on an interim basis at the end of the 2018 season. ...
KOKI FOX 23
Zion Williamson sidelined vs. Grizzlies with foot injury
Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right foot contusion. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced the news Tuesday afternoon. The injury is to the same foot that required surgery in 2021 and caused Williamson to miss all of last season. Green isn't...
Comments / 0