Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Louisiana taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant, who missed last game with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and has looked fantastic. During the third quarter, the former second-overall pick threw down an unbelievable dunk. He switched hands...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs

Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
Sporting News

Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA

