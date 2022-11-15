ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's nonconference matchup with UAB on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with UAB on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. UAB can make this somewhat interesting. DeWayne McBride leads the country with 156 yards rushing per game, and the Blazers are tougher than their 5-5 record suggests with all five losses by one score. LSU will still win. It's on another level. It just might not get to the point where the Tigers can play their backups the entire second half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking

Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas faces Lakeshore's potent rushing attack in regional round

The Opelousas Tigers will face Lakeshore in the Division II playoffs at home Friday night. Opelousas will have to stop the run and execute with a young team if it is going to beat Lakeshore, according to coach Jimmy Zachery. “They run the ball well and have some big linemen,"...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Golf tournament raises money for Masonic Lodge in Jackson

St. Albans Masonic Lodge held its sixth golf tournament Oct. 29 with 59 men and one woman golfer taking part in the event. Rain threatened the golf tournament at tee time as 15 teams of four people each teed at St. Albans No. 28 F&AM Golf Tournament at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton. Many played some of their round in the rain, a news release said.
CLINTON, LA

