FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"Amy ChristieDenver, CO
CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 EastHeather WillardIdaho Springs, CO
Denver Health provides $174 million in free care annuallyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Long layover? No problem. Denver airport opens free ice skating rinkBrittany AnasDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Breckenridge Scary?
Located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the western US, Breckenridge is a popular drive out from Colorado's state capital Denver. As it is just a short hop out of the city, Breckenridge is a top choice for those looking to enjoy winter sports in a stunning alpine setting close to Denver; or for picture-perfect scenic hikes in the warmer months.
ralphiereport.com
Local star big man joins the Buffs
Tad Boyle can’t be stopped! A week after landing his highest-rated recruit ever, and a few days after upsetting #11 Tennessee in Nashville, the Colorado Buffaloes have kept the train rolling on the recruiting front. Luckily, this train didn’t have to go across state lines. Assane Diop, one of three top big men in CO, has committed to the Buffs!
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions
An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
Colorado's Echo Lake Lodge slated for three years of improvements
Denver’s Mountain Parks offer an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the front range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
Here are the Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen
Unsurprisingly, crashes happen everywhere but are commonly clustered on major arterials and freeway intersections.
Denver area snow totals are in!
The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2"
KDVR.com
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold
Get ready for another round of snow Thursday in the Denver metro area, along with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, as winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
KDVR.com
Snowy commute up in the foothills
The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. Art Acevedo named interim Aurora police chief. The...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
Westword
Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor
Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
denverite.com
“Time for revenge”: Goathead Greg inspired the High Line Canal Conservancy to throw a puncture-vine weeding in Aurora
Denverites have been inspired by the one-man quest of cyclist Greg Skomp, aka Goathead Greg, to rid the area’s bike trails of the noxious weed, puncture vine, whose thorny seeds, called goatheads, can pop bike tires and jabs pets’ feet. In total, Skomp has weeded hundreds of pounds...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint
Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
