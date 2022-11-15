An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO