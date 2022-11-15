ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Denver to Breckenridge Scary?

Located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the western US, Breckenridge is a popular drive out from Colorado's state capital Denver. As it is just a short hop out of the city, Breckenridge is a top choice for those looking to enjoy winter sports in a stunning alpine setting close to Denver; or for picture-perfect scenic hikes in the warmer months.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
ralphiereport.com

Local star big man joins the Buffs

Tad Boyle can’t be stopped! A week after landing his highest-rated recruit ever, and a few days after upsetting #11 Tennessee in Nashville, the Colorado Buffaloes have kept the train rolling on the recruiting front. Luckily, this train didn’t have to go across state lines. Assane Diop, one of three top big men in CO, has committed to the Buffs!
BOULDER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver area snow totals are in!

The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2" 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment

Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snowy commute up in the foothills

The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain icy and snow packed. Jim Hooley reports. Art Acevedo named interim Aurora police chief. The...
BOULDER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint

Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy