South Londonderry Winter Market
SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Winter Pop-Up Market. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Londonderry Depot Station. The Winter Market in South Londonderry is back! Come to the Historic Depot Station (off Route 100) on Saturday, Nov. 19th from 9am to 1pm for hot food and locally-made crafts.
LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
The Chester/Andover Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive held on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, at the Chester Baptist Church was a huge success. We accepted so many wonderful donations from local entities and those on the outskirts. Thank you to all. No piece is too big or too small :
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Streets of Bennington adorned with Christmas decor
Bennington town workers decked the streets with boughs of holly Tuesday morning, ushering in the holiday spirit while hanging wreaths and garlands on 88 lamp posts throughout the downtown area.
Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades
Sale of a potential 20-year bond would finance a new skating rink roof and refrigeration system, field lighting and a maintenance building at the municipally owned Living Memorial Park. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades.
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
Founders Sell Vermont Fresh Pasta After 30 Years
Tricia and Ken Jarecki have sold the fresh pasta business that they started in 1992 to newly minted food entrepreneur Chad Brosher for an undisclosed price. Vermont Fresh Pasta began in the basement of the couple's Killington restaurant and has grown over the years to operate in a 5,500-square-foot facility in Proctorsville where a team of 10 produces an average weekly 2,000 pounds of ravioli and other pastas. Bestsellers include ravioli in flavors such as quattro formaggio and butternut squash. The product line, which also features sauces such as pesto and Alfredo, is distributed fresh to restaurants, colleges, hospitals and retail stores throughout New England and western New York, the Jareckis said.
SEVCA offers extended hours at Good Buy Stores
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holidays are approaching and Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork, and clothing to fit all your gifting and decorating needs. Need stocking stuffers? Looking for holiday decorations or lights? Need a turkey platter or glassware, tablecloth, or napkins? We have something for everyone this holiday season.
Forest Service, Christmas Tree permits
RUTLAND, Vt. – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:
A Little Night Music opens at Next Stage Arts
PUTNEY, Vt. – The sexy 1973 Broadway musical “A Little Night Music,” presented by the Wild Goose Players, premiered on Friday night, Nov. 11 at the Next Stage Arts theater in Putney, Vt., directed by David Stern, with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha. With music and lyrics...
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
Students plant native trees for water quality and wildlife
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Windham Conservation District and the River Valley Technical Center partnered with local landowners and the Vermont Land Trust to plant native trees and shrubs along a tributary of Sacketts Brook in Westminster on Oct. 27. Students, under the direction of John Harmer, spent the morning learning about riparian planting practices while helping the district to plant 260 native shrubs and trees. “The students did a terrific job on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said District Manager Cory Ross.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
Vermont Crowns 3 High School Football Champions, Peru Wins NY Sub-Regional
Rutland was once again the host to the Vermont High School Football State Championships. Champlain Valley won their first ever state title in football, holding off the Middlebury Tigers in the closing seconds of the game, 24-19. In division 2, Mount Anthony knocked off number 1 seed, Bellows Falls in double overtime, to claim the […]
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 1937-2022 🇺🇸
ARLINGTON, Vt. – Brownell “Brownie” Asa Bacon, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022 at his home in Arlington, Vt. in the care of and alongside his daughter after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Brownie was born on Oct. 5, 1937 to Asa Bacon and...
