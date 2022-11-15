ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware slated to get $11.8 million from proposed Walmart opioid settlement

Delaware has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will require improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids, according to a...
Feds designate tract off Del. coast as wind power study area

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced eight draft Wind Energy Areas in the Central Atlantic for public review and comment. The draft WEAs are in federal waters offshore Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland and cover about 1.7 million acres. Their closest points range from about 19 to 77 nautical miles off the coast.
Delaware part of Google national settlement over location tracking practices

Delaware, along with 39 other states, reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. It’s the largest multistate attorneys general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Delaware will receive more than $4.3 million from the settlement. “Today’s settlement demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment...
Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving travel period approaches

Delaware gas prices dropped nearly a dime during the past week, with the state seeing among the largest price decreases among the 50 states. The price for regular in Delaware neared the national average after remaining above that figure for weeks. The East Coast has seen tight supplies of crude...
Owner of Glasgow restaurant identified as victim of fatal stabbing

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon “Alex” Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso at 830 Peoples Plaza in Glasgow. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear on 1st Degree Murder charges after the stabbing. On...
