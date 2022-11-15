Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Google Pays States Millions In Tracking Suit
Massachusetts is receiving over nine-million-dollars in a nationwide settlement with Google over misleading consumers about its location tracking. he money is the state's share of the 391-million-dollars being paid to 40 states to settle allegations that Google violated consumer protection laws. In addition to the payments, the settlement requires Google...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
NASDAQ
'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States
Amazon continues to add new service offerings to meet the needs of its customers. The online retailer's newly introduced Amazon Clinic will offer affordable virtual healthcare solutions to people in 32 states. Since healthcare is so costly in this country, this resource will likely be welcome news to budget-conscious households.
YAHOO!
More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec
Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together. John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said...
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
National Down Payment Assistance Facilitator Arrive Home Launches Today
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Arrive Home, a national down payment assistance facilitator offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has announced its nationwide launch today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005315/en/ Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer at Arrive Home. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Meta reportedly accused dozens of workers of improperly accessing users' accounts — in some cases in return for payments of thousands of dollars
Meta led an internal investigation and found that employees were taking advantage of an internal tool only meant to be used for select groups.
Consumer watchdog report shows recalled toys are popping up online
As you’re preparing your holiday shopping list, a new consumer watchdog report found dozens of potentially hazardous toys are being sold online. In this report, consumer experts found brand-new recalled toys are still available online. This is happening days, weeks, months and even years after they are deemed dangerous.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
Just in time for the holidays, some retail credit cards are now charging 30% or more
Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have driven up the cost of debt, but some store-branded credit cards now come with unprecedented interest rates.
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
In an SEC filing this week, Roku indicated that it plans to cut around 200 jobs, or roughly 5% of its total workforce. The company expects to spend about $28 to $31 million on the downsizing scheme, largely due to severance payments and other employee benefit contributions. Most of this will occur during Q4 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023. After the news hit the wires, Roku stock dropped another 3%, capping off a rough year for the company that has seen its value crater by close to 90% from its July 2021 high.
Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments. The senators also...
TechRadar
Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot
Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros
Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...
Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace
The first venture-backed business-to-business marketplace for primary packaging, Impacked, announced this week that it successfully raised $2.5 million in seed funding through a round led by TenOneTen Ventures in hopes of recruiting more suppliers to join its American and European markets. Some of this funding will also go toward improving the company’s existing sustainability scoring […] The post Impacked raises $2.5M seed funding to recruit primary packaging suppliers to its marketplace appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0