Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Ron DeSantis Accused of 'Blasphemy' by Former Republican Party Chair
Michael Steele called a new ad for Florida's GOP governor "insulting," saying "it tells you what this white Christian nationalism is all about."
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis
DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
After voting for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Palm Beach, former President Donald Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump stepped outside his voting precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, briefly spoke to the media Tuesday and then revealed that he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis as he walked away. Trump hinted at a "big...
What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP
It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Why Donald Trump's announcement plays right into Ron DeSantis' hands
For months now, Donald Trump has been itching to jump into the next presidential campaign. He finally scratched that itch on Tuesday night, formally declaring his candidacy for the 2024 race.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
How (and why) Katie Hobbs beat Kari Lake in key Arizona race
Republican primary voters in several battleground states came up with a curious strategy this year. In highly competitive gubernatorial races, they thought the smart move would be to nominate right-wing election deniers, each of whom had effectively no appeal outside the GOP base, even in states that supported President Joe Biden just two years ago.
What Senate Democrats can do alongside a House GOP majority
At first blush, the ingredients hardly look like a recipe for success. Early next year, a far-right Republican majority will control the House, while on the other end of Capitol Hill, a Democratic majority will control the Senate. There is effectively no overlap in the parties’ priorities, and the odds of bipartisan compromises on major issues are nonexistent.
GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about the Republican Party's struggle to reconstruct its identity in the wake of a string of poor election performances when Donald Trump still holds the party's voting base in his thrall. Nov. 16, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Must Prepare for Trump Onslaught to Win Over Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to endure constant attacks against him from Donald Trump if the Florida governor has any chance of replacing the former president at the top of the GOP, experts have said. Trump is expected to finally confirm his intention to run for president for the third time...
Why Trump’s economic lies stood out in his 2024 kickoff speech
Donald Trump’s 2024 kickoff speech came as a surprise to no one: The former president has effectively been running a national campaign all year, and last night’s announcement simply made official what we already knew. Similarly, the fact that the Republican lied throughout his remarks was similarly predictable.
