ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP

It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
MSNBC

How (and why) Katie Hobbs beat Kari Lake in key Arizona race

Republican primary voters in several battleground states came up with a curious strategy this year. In highly competitive gubernatorial races, they thought the smart move would be to nominate right-wing election deniers, each of whom had effectively no appeal outside the GOP base, even in states that supported President Joe Biden just two years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

What Senate Democrats can do alongside a House GOP majority

At first blush, the ingredients hardly look like a recipe for success. Early next year, a far-right Republican majority will control the House, while on the other end of Capitol Hill, a Democratic majority will control the Senate. There is effectively no overlap in the parties’ priorities, and the odds of bipartisan compromises on major issues are nonexistent.
MSNBC

GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about the Republican Party's struggle to reconstruct its identity in the wake of a string of poor election performances when Donald Trump still holds the party's voting base in his thrall. Nov. 16, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Trump’s economic lies stood out in his 2024 kickoff speech

Donald Trump’s 2024 kickoff speech came as a surprise to no one: The former president has effectively been running a national campaign all year, and last night’s announcement simply made official what we already knew. Similarly, the fact that the Republican lied throughout his remarks was similarly predictable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy