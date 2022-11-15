Constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. if men got pregnant reproductive freedom would have been written into the original constitution. Now let's enshrine reproductive freedom in the constitution.
It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.
How about we leave the artificial puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where we have birth control pills, morning after pills, abortion pills and everything women need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready!
Comments / 4