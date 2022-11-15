Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair & Conrad Thompson Address Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for nearly half a year, which has led some family members to provide an update. The WWE career of Charlotte Flair started nearly a decade ago. During her run in WWE, Charlotte has won the most Women’s Titles in WWE history. Charlotte is a former six-time Raw Women’s Champion, six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. During her incredible career, Charlotte has also main evented WrestleMania and was in the first women’s match to main event a WWE pay-per-view (Premium Live Event) as well.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Bryan Danielson Is On AJ Styles’ Level
AJ Styles is considered one of the best pro wrestlers alive by both fans and wrestlers alike, and it is not hard to understand why. He has faced off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world has to offer, and that includes Bryan Danielson. Danielson and Styles are often regarded as two of the best to ever do it, but Ric Flair clearly has a favorite between the two.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Fills The Room With Massive Smoking Device In Epic Video
Ric Flair remains one of the most influential names in pro wrestling history. He is friends with people from all walks of life, and that includes legendary boxer, Mike Tyson. The two started a partnership based on cannabis recently, and Flair is now set to appear at a huge cannabis event in Las Vegas.
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/15): The Rock wins WWF title at Survivor Series 1998
A classic Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk match also took place on this day in wrestling history.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
itrwrestling.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Birmingham, Potential Injury Update
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos, as the two teams attempted to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After being defeated RK-Bro were beaten down...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Once Attacked A NFL Player With A Suplex Following Training Mishap
Whether it’s in the UFC or WWE, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is best known for taking people to Suplex City. What is often overlooked however, is his short stint in Football back in 2004 when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings NFL Team. After his rather abrupt exit...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE: Update On Vince McMahon, Talent Being Pulled From WrestleCade
– A new report from Fightful Select has an update on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Sources within the company say that they don’t hear much from Vince, but he’s getting out more than when he was running WWE. As previously reported, McMahon was seen having dinner with an unknown woman in New York City recently. McMahon remains the largest shareholder in WWE, despite retiring from his role as chief executive earlier this year.
itrwrestling.com
SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation For November 21 (Taped November 16)
Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation is locked and loaded. After All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held their live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, they then held their tapings for their November 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. WARNING: AEW Dark:...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Hospital Bed At Sight Of WWE Doctor
Randy Orton hasn’t been in action since May, but Matt Riddle certainly kept his memory alive. While The Original Bro borrows signature moves from The Viper’s arsenal, it appears that Orton is still dealing with an injury situation. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, posted a happy anniversary message...
itrwrestling.com
Jeff Jarrett Hits Out At “Naive” And “Tone Deaf” Braun Strowman After AEW Dynamite Shot
Jeff Jarrett has labeled Braun Strowman as “naive” and “tone deaf” while explaining why he called out the WWE Superstar during last week’s AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made his shock debut on the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, attacking Darby Allin and aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Debuting Iron Survivor Challenge Match Type At NXT Deadline
Shawn Michaels, Executive Vice President of NXT and Talent Development, has announced a brand new match type that will debut at NXT Deadline on Saturday 10th December. Since 2017, NXT have hosted an annual WarGames event, with last year’s edition featuring Team Black & Gold, consisting of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight and Pete Dunne taking on the team of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes, known collectively as Team 2.0.
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Recalls Lecture From Vince McMahon After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart became WWF Champion for the first time on October 12 1992 when he defeated Ric Flair at a live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Hitman would go on to hold the title on four more occasions before his exit in 1997, but that first win was marked by an important conversation with Vince McMahon about how he was free to work in the future.
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Details Full Conversation With Doctor Clearing Her To Wrestle
Saraya has recently gave some details on the conversation she had with her doctor that led to her being cleared to make an in-ring return. The former Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 after suffering a serious neck injury. The British star remained in WWE and was used in a variety of roles before leaving the company earlier this year.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Calling Off Planned Surprise
We’re currently on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and slowly but surely the two WarGames matches are coming together. Last week chaos ensued on SmackDown and it seemed that WWE was setting up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series: WarGames. Drew McIntyre...
itrwrestling.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique WWE Raw Milestone
Over the past decade, WWE has made great strides when it comes to the presentation of women on its programming, particularly since the advent of the so-called Women’s Evolution that officially began in 2015 when Stephanie McMahon appeared on-screen to bring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks to WWE Raw.
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
At WrestleMania XIX Stone Cold Steve Austin was defeated by The Rock in the final match of their famed WrestleMania trilogy. The bout served as a wrestling farewell for Austin as he was finally forced to end his in-ring career due to serious neck issues. For almost two decades Austin...
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Ripped On Former WWE Star For Hurting His Opponents
The Undertaker is currently retired from in-ring competition, but for years The Deadman was thought of as a locker room leader. Undertaker has seen his fair share of mistakes happen throughout the course of his career and it seems that he was paying close attention to Viscera during the 1996 Royal Rumble.
