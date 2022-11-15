Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Rey Mysterio Being Removed From Smackdown World Cup
Rey Mysterio was originally going to be part of the Smackdown World Cup, but an injury sidelined him from competing in the tournament. The Smackdown World Cup is an eight-man tournament featuring mostly Smackdown wrestlers competing in a tournament to get a title match against the dominant Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
itrwrestling.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Birmingham, Potential Injury Update
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos, as the two teams attempted to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After being defeated RK-Bro were beaten down...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – November 14th, 2022
The November 14th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor in the main event. The bout saw interference from both The Judgment Day and The OC, and in the end, Rollins emerged victorious with his title reign intact. According to Brandon Thurston...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Debuting Iron Survivor Challenge Match Type At NXT Deadline
Shawn Michaels, Executive Vice President of NXT and Talent Development, has announced a brand new match type that will debut at NXT Deadline on Saturday 10th December. Since 2017, NXT have hosted an annual WarGames event, with last year’s edition featuring Team Black & Gold, consisting of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight and Pete Dunne taking on the team of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes, known collectively as Team 2.0.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
itrwrestling.com
When Did Seth Rollins Win His First WWE World Championship?
Seth Rollins is a three-time World Champion in WWE and one of the most decorated stars on the entire roster. The former Ring of Honor star signed with the company back in 2010 and began his journey to stardom in developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. When FCW became NXT two...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Brock Lesnar has done it all in WWE, often more than once, meaning that one day he will surely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Not that the man himself seems to care all that much. From his remarkable ascent to the top of the company in just...
ewrestlingnews.com
Despite Injury, Kevin Owens Still Scheduled For Upcoming WWE TV
Pwinsider has some more details on Kevin Owens and his injury situation. For those who might be unaware, Owens suffered a sprained MCL at a recent house show in a match against Austin Theory. Owens has been rehabbing the injury at WWE’s Performance Center. The new report indicates that...
itrwrestling.com
Independent Star Offered AEW Contract Following Dynamite Debut
On last night’s AEW Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle successfully defended their championships against the team of Top Flight and Independent wrestling star AR Fox. The trios bout featured the in-ring return of Darius Martin, who has been sidelined with injury for the majority of...
itrwrestling.com
The Elite Set For AEW Return
The Elite are officially set to return at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. Being away from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for over two months due to their AEW All Out suspension, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are now officially set to make their comeback to the promotion, and this would come after their faces were actually seen in an AEW Full Gear graphic on the November 16, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.
itrwrestling.com
MJF Declares Himself A “Megastar”, Compares His Crowd Reactions To Multiple WWE Legends
MJF is arguably on the run of his career thus far and will be looking to capitalise on his momentum by capturing his first AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear. Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return to AEW at All Out in September and won the Casino Ladder Match to become the number one contender for the World Title. He originally appeared to be setting up a match against CM Punk, who was the reigning champion at the time. However, following Punk’s suspension from AEW, he will now face Jon Moxley for the title at Full Gear.
itrwrestling.com
“I Love The Punjabi Prison Match, So What Do I Know?” – Road Dogg
Following WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, a large portion of the WWE roster was delayed in getting home from Saudi Arabia. More than 200 WWE personnel were left stranded on an airplane for several hours with the delay credited to a mechanical fault. However, the less than clear situation led to a number of conspiracy theories, including claims that then-Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a dispute over pay.
itrwrestling.com
Two Matches Added To Friday’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has updated their card for the November 18, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. During the November 16, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion announced more matches for their AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday, but that’s not the only thing they announced. All Elite Wrestling also added two bouts to their card for Friday’s go home AEW Rampage.
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Reflects On His WWE Debut 26 Years Ago Today
Long before taking the world of Hollywood by storm, Dwayne Johnson followed in his father’s footsteps and began a career inside the squared circle. Though he’d go on to be one of the top performers ever to step inside a WWE ring, he wasn’t immediately beloved by fans.
