wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.
itrwrestling.com
Former United States Champion Returning To WWE In A New Role
Being let go by the WWE doesn’t mean that you can never return. Over the years, wrestling has seen numerous superstars return to the promotion despite receiving the dreaded “future endeavors” call. Sometimes, they return as an in-ring talent, with notable examples of this including Drew McIntyre,...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Once Attacked A NFL Player With A Suplex Following Training Mishap
Whether it’s in the UFC or WWE, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is best known for taking people to Suplex City. What is often overlooked however, is his short stint in Football back in 2004 when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings NFL Team. After his rather abrupt exit...
itrwrestling.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Birmingham, Potential Injury Update
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos, as the two teams attempted to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After being defeated RK-Bro were beaten down...
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
ComicBook
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair & Conrad Thompson Address Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television for nearly half a year, which has led some family members to provide an update. The WWE career of Charlotte Flair started nearly a decade ago. During her run in WWE, Charlotte has won the most Women’s Titles in WWE history. Charlotte is a former six-time Raw Women’s Champion, six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. During her incredible career, Charlotte has also main evented WrestleMania and was in the first women’s match to main event a WWE pay-per-view (Premium Live Event) as well.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Bizarre Blue Cheese & Hot Sauce Cheat Meal
Ronda Rousey has been taking part in competitive sport of some kind ever since she was 11-years-old. Originally this took the form of Judo, which carried her all of the way to the Olympic Games. After retiring from Judo at 21, Rousey began a career in mixed-martial arts. Rousey quickly...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – November 14th, 2022
The November 14th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor in the main event. The bout saw interference from both The Judgment Day and The OC, and in the end, Rollins emerged victorious with his title reign intact. According to Brandon Thurston...
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
