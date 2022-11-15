ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mentorship Program From USA BMX To Graduate First Class

 2 days ago
Twenty kids are graduating Tuesday night from the first-ever RISE mentorship program in Tulsa.

It's geared towards underserved youth and hosted by the USA BMX Foundation and Terence Crutcher Foundation. Program leaders say kids learn mobility, independence, and self-discovery through riding their bikes, then take those skills into their lives.

"And the program really is built upon mentorship, the opportunity to ride bikes, experience unique BMX lifestyle,” said Ray Hoyt, Executive Director of USA BMX Foundation.

RISE stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness, and education. The program started on Juneteenth with 12 total sessions every other week. USA BMX Foundation Executive Director Ray Hoyt says kids range from ages nine to 14 and come for three hours after school.

He says they're able to experience riding BMX bikes, learning from mentors, including Olympians, and writing in a journal. The goal is for the kids to take traits like confidence and self-worth into their daily lives.

"They transpire into a lot of things in our lives, right? About being mobile and discovery, learning new things, taking on new challenges, even when you're not sure,” Hoyt said.

He says kids also overcome fears. Many start out hesitant about the bikes and the track, but he says now, each one is riding the track at different levels.

"We talk about that kind of aspect like life. Sometimes you fall, and you have to get up. And you have to finish,” Hoyt said.

Three students will compete in the Grand National Championship next weekend.

The hope is for the next RISE program to start early next year.

