Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
Waynesboro man facing multiple felony charges
A Waynesboro man is facing four felony charges after authorities say he abducted and assaulted a woman over the weekend. Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health Sunday morning for reports of a female assault victim. Once there, officers say a 32-year-old victim was suffering from multiple injuries sustained in the attack.
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
Orange and Blue and JMU
James Madison University Student President Shawdee Bakhtiari has called for all students, faculty and staff to wear University of Virginia blue and orange today. The message came in a letter that appeared on the school’s student affairs webpage. Xaiver Williams, Student Representative to the J-M-U Board of Visitors, also...
EMU Women’s Basketball loses conference opener to Washington & Lee
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU women’s basketball kicked off ODAC play on Wednesday, welcoming Washington and Lee to Yoder Arena. Big second and fourth quarters from the Generals propelled them to an 83-44 win over EMU. Records: EMU 2-2, 0-1 ODAC | Washington and Lee 2-0, 2-0 ODAC. Highlights.
JMU to kick off against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Nov. 26 on ESPNU
BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 will kick off at noon and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will be JMU’s third all-time meeting against the Chanticleers, with the series knotted...
JMU Men’s Basketball stays unbeaten with 95-69 win at Howard
WASHINGTON, D.C. – James Madison rolled to its fourth straight win to open the season on Tuesday night, battling to a 95-69 victory over Howard in non-conference basketball action at Burr Gymnasium. The Dukes (4-0) were efficient on offense once again, scoring 95 points for the fourth consecutive game...
JMU Men’s Hoops adds prep forward Jaylen Carey
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Incoming freshman Jaylen Carey has signed a National Letter of Intent to join James Madison men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Mark Byington announced on Tuesday afternoon. Carey is a 6-8 forward from Davie, Fla., who will join the Dukes after a standout...
Davis, Steinbrecher Pick Up Major Sun Belt Awards, Three Dukes Tabbed All-SBC
NEW ORLEANS – Sophie Davis and Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher picked up major Sun Belt awards while three athletes were tabbed as All-Conference team members, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Davis earned the Defensive Player of the Year title while Steinbrecher picked up the Coach of the Year award...
Bridgwater WBB opens ODAC play with win at Randolph
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team opened up the ODAC schedule in style taking down Randolph 59-50 on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 4-0 (1-0 ODAC), Randolph 2-1 (0-1 ODAC) How It Happened. • The WildCats opened the game with a 5-0 run before Erika Nettles laid...
