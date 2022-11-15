Read full article on original website
Related
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Ciara and Her Kids Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Matching Jerseys With Chunky Boots and Sneakers
Sunday was a family affair for Ciara. The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram story on Sunday with a few snaps from the Denver Broncos game. The NFL team, which her husband Russell Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London. Ciara and her three children – Future Zahir, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison – attended the game and cheered on Wilson. The singer wore an orange Broncos jersey paired with black leggings. She added cool sunglasses and layered necklaces and bracelets to accessorized the look a bit. The Grammy-nominated singer added a pair of black...
Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva
Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
sneakernews.com
Worn Blue Suedes Make An Appearance On The Nike Dunk High
Having released less than a year ago, The Swoosh is returning to the washed suede aesthetic that rendered its widely-popular Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” proposition, borrowing the latter for its latest Nike Dunk High build. Extending a hairy suede across its base layer, a muted grey hue...
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper and dons four different tonal color schemes including brown, pink, white and black. The sneaker also features special...
Shakira Cozies Up in Oversized Sweatshirt and Chunky Platform Sandals at Son’s Baseball Game
Getting sporty, Shakira attended her son’s baseball game match in Barcelona today repping red and blue hues and chunky black footwear. The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress shrugged on an oversized hoodie, sporting what looked to be her son’s baseball team logo on the front in large blue font. The large hoodie was thrown over a black tee and paired alongside what appeared to be dark wash denim, which also featured a slouchy fit with wide legs. Shakira wore a red and blue baseball cap to match her sweatshirt and wore her long locks down, peeking out from under her hat.
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Quinta Brunson Gives Us Style Goals In Maria Lucia Hohan Gown
Quinta Brunson showed off her effortless style in a black and gold Maria Lucia Hohan gown.
Alicia Keys Revises Y2K Style With Braids & Graphic Printed Maxi Skirt at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12. Alicia Keys took an edgy approach to style for the event, posing for photos...
Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers
Simone Biles snapped a selfie at the airport, posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. She dressed in a casual outfit and oversized sneakers. The caption on the image reads, “Petition for me to control the airport thermostat.” The Olympian wore an oversized white crew neck sweater with block lettering on the front, the style evoking those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks. On her arm, Biles sported a chocolate brown and black Damier Ebene coated canvas “Neverfull” tote with red lining. To go along with her hefty socks, Biles...
Saweetie Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Green Leather Jacket at Teen Vogue Summit 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie attended Teen Vogue‘s 2022 Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The rapper arrived in a retro-casual outfit. The “Best Friend” songstress wore a classic black midi crop top with coordinated leggings in the same color. She layered up with a deep green cropped jacket featuring pink and white lapels and geometric cutouts on its center. For accessories, Saweetie donned a set of diamond chains and decorated her long fuchsia nails with mini chromatic adornments. She also added large hoop...
Tia Mowry Dances in Denim Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Ankle Boots for Instagram
Tia Mowry is back with another outfit-of-the-day style. The actress recently took to Instagram to share another fashion moment with 11 million followers. The “Twitches” star uploaded a video to the platform of her dancing in her house. The actress wore a white top tucked into a pair of dark-wash denim shorts with slight hemline rips. Mowry opted for a layered look, coupling her tee with a button-up, cropped denim jacket that entails two oversize pockets, an exaggerated collar, and flared sleeves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry glammed up with a classic smoky eye and...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Joins The “Feel Love” Collection
Following its inclusion of the Nike Air Max 97 and Nike Air Force 1 Mid, The Swooshes latest inline fall collection is bringing the feel good vibes to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 with a bright neon aesthetic. Mirroring the springtime ensemble set forth by the latter two silhouette’s, neon...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater. She also carried a brown tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent with pretty autumn-colored flowers sticking out. The suede tote bag featured soft shearling and brown leather straps. It retails for $4,200 on YSL’s site. Holmes added a trendy...
Comments / 0