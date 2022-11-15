Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez could face Ryder – Parker winner in May
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez could face the winner of the November 26th fight between John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder and Zach Parker in a tune-up next May. Canelo wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but he doesn’t want to take it straight away, given how...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Hrgovic mandatory won’t stop Usyk-Fury fight says Usyk’s promoter
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk says Usyk’s IBF-ordered title defense against mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic won’t halt the undisputed clash against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury from happening next. Krassyuk isn’t saying how the undisputed fight between IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk and Fury will proceed...
worldboxingnews.net
Goulamirian vs Egorov heads to Pay Per View on Nov 19
International combat sports platform FIGHT COUNTER is delighted to announce that it will feature a Pay-Per-View live broadcast of the November 19 Boxing WBA World Cruiserweight Championship – Arsen Goulamirian versus Aleksei Egorov – in select markets worldwide for $9.99 USD. Presented by Yohan Zaoui’s Y12 Boxing at...
MMAmania.com
Canceled! Vitor Belfort pulled from Hasim Rahman Jr. boxing match
After all, Vitor Belfort won’t compete this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). Rico Boxing reported today (Mon., Nov. 14, 2022) that Belfort was out of his upcoming Hasim Rahman Jr. match at Misfits: 003 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. MMA Fighting later confirmed the report. The match was...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo to take tune-up in May, then Bivol rematch in September
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says he plans on taking a tune-up fight next May to see how his surgically repeated left wrist feels before facing WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in September. The 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 K) KOs) had surgery on his wrist last month, and he...
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
worldboxingnews.net
DiBella adds to female roster, signs Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant will quit against David Benavidez predicts Tim Bradley
By Sam Volz: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will quit against David Benavidez in their fight in WBA super middleweight title eliminator March, according to Tim Bradley. Bradley feels that the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) submitted in his eleventh round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last year in November and thinks that he’ll quit again.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Wants To Secure Terrell Gausha To Prepare For Jermell Charlo
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is already gearing up for a planned mandatory showdown with WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo. Their fight is slated to headline a Showtime event on January 28 in Las Vegas. One the fighters who Tszyu would love to secure as a sparring...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol can become undisputed in 2 weight classes in 2023
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol has the opportunity to become a two-divison undisputed champion in 2023 by beating Canelo Alvarez for his super middleweight belts and unified three-belt 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev. If Bivol can beat Canelo in May for his undisputed championship at 168, and then IBF, WBC &...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol impresses Tim Bradley with win over Gilberto Ramirez
By Sam Volz: Tim Bradley was impressed with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s control of range with his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th. The way that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) moved in and out of range and dominated the heavyweight-sized former WBO super...
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 opponent options, including Manny Pacquiao
Following another easy exhibition win in Abu Dhabi, Floyd Mayweather’s next fight remains to be seen, but the aging boxing
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Reportedly Talking With International Promotion
The old saying about one door closing and another opening is playing out for Nick Aldis. No sooner did Aldis close the door on his affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance than another door opened via the proposed relaunch of the British-based World of Sport Wrestling promotion. Inside the Ropes...
