ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

Vicky Graham
1d ago

It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WJCL

Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston dies

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston has died. According to multiple reports, the Republican, whose political career dates back 30 years in the Peach State, died Wednesday following an extended illness. Ralston announced earlier this month he would be stepping down...
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A sign of progress

In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE
William Davis

Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy