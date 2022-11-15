Read full article on original website
Vicky Graham
1d ago
It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.
GOP civil war spreads to Georgia runoff
Republican factions squabble over strategy and whether Trump's latest campaign will help or hurt Walker.
WJCL
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston dies
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston has died. According to multiple reports, the Republican, whose political career dates back 30 years in the Peach State, died Wednesday following an extended illness. Ralston announced earlier this month he would be stepping down...
A sign of progress
In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
Democratic Party of Georgia files lawsuit to allow Saturday early voting for runoff election
ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned. In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to delay the testimony until after the November...
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
This is how a Trump presidential announcement could impact the Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s once again running for president. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday finding out what impact that announcement could have on the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. So...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” bus tour for runoff election
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made another push for support on Monday with just a few weeks to go before his runoff election against incumbent Raphael Warnock.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Georgia one of top 5 states in country for marijuana seizures in the mail
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation finds that Georgia is one of the top five destinations in the country for pot seized by the Postal Service. However, the vast majority of those seizures lead to no criminal charges or prosecutions. Through a federal Freedom of Information Act...
FBI: Juvenile behind bomb threats at Georgia’s historically Black colleges
Federal investigators say one person, a juvenile not identified because of his age, is responsible for bomb threats earl...
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
