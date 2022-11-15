Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Google Pays States Millions In Tracking Suit
Massachusetts is receiving over nine-million-dollars in a nationwide settlement with Google over misleading consumers about its location tracking. he money is the state's share of the 391-million-dollars being paid to 40 states to settle allegations that Google violated consumer protection laws. In addition to the payments, the settlement requires Google...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
NASDAQ
'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States
Amazon continues to add new service offerings to meet the needs of its customers. The online retailer's newly introduced Amazon Clinic will offer affordable virtual healthcare solutions to people in 32 states. Since healthcare is so costly in this country, this resource will likely be welcome news to budget-conscious households.
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
HLTH22: Amazon Launches Amazon Clinic Across 32 States
Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that will operate across 32 states to support more than 20 common health conditions. Amazon Clinic will serve as a convenient virtual care option that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions.
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
National Down Payment Assistance Facilitator Arrive Home Launches Today
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Arrive Home, a national down payment assistance facilitator offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has announced its nationwide launch today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005315/en/ Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer at Arrive Home. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
YAHOO!
More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec
Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together. John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said...
Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
NHPR
Seafood council suspends sustainability label for Maine lobster over right whale concerns
Maine's lobster fishery suffered another blow Wednesday with the announcement that it's losing an international sustainability certification — just two months after it was red-listed by an international seafood rating program. The Marine Stewardship Council, or MSC, said the decision is the result of an independent audit examining the fisheries' risk to right whales.
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
TechRadar
Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot
Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros
Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
TechCrunch
Unit’s banking-as-a-service platform is getting into the charge card game
Unit customers can now use the startup’s API to build custom-designed charge cards for their own end users. Customers can offer their customers a charge card, credit card, revolving loan or any other credit products that Unit’s bank partners offer. On the back end, Unit will handle card printing, compliance and, once the card is in use, transaction tracking as well.
