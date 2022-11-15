ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife

A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Ore City Man Found

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
ORE CITY, TX
CBS19

Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Former Smith County judge passes away

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Former Smith County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers has passed away. Smith County released a statement on their Facebook page sending condolences to those who knew Judge Rogers. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of retired Smith County Court-at-Law...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX

