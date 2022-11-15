TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO