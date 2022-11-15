Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ after chase ends in Kilgore
UPDATE: According to Kilgore Police Department the trailer attached to the truck that lead authorities on a chase today was “full of marijuana.” KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Kilgore on Friday after officials said a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop on a blue Ford pickup […]
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury may now decide if a suspended Smith County constable accused of theft will be reinstated to his job. Assuming he isn’t criminally convicted first, that is. Curtis Traylor-Harris is waiting to undergo a criminal trial as he faces charges stemming from accusations that...
January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday. The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county...
2 men accused of killing Tyler man during home robbery set for jury trial in March
TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler men accused of killing a man during a home robbery in May last year are currently set to go to trial this upcoming spring. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13, 2021.
Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
Missing Ore City Man Found
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
Former Smith County judge passes away
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Former Smith County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers has passed away. Smith County released a statement on their Facebook page sending condolences to those who knew Judge Rogers. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of retired Smith County Court-at-Law...
This is What the New Smith County Courthouse Will Look Like [VIDEO]
It's a plan that's been in the works for over two decades: Building a new Smith County Courthouse in Tyler, Texas that can properly and beautifully serve the people for at least 75 years. And now, as we've finally arrived at a place where the proposal was passed, we can...
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
Palestine woman arrested for burglary, accomplice still on the loose
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 4, at 11:20 am, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Burglary in progress at a residence in the 800 block of Range Road in Palestine. The homeowner reported the crime after a surveillance camera captured images of two individuals inside the home. As Deputy B. Cook arrived, he […]
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A California man arrested in Kilgore following a high-speed chase with a U-Haul was out on bond from a chase in California last month, according to a California newspaper. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Friday’s pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when...
