TechCrunch
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing
The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
TechCrunch
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
TechCrunch
Elon Musk, disaster artist
Musk has always positioned his businesses as being intended to serve the long-term interests of humanity as a whole, and to his credit, he has always seemed to genuinely believe that to be true, a trait he shares with Superman — but also with Lex Luthor. In doing so, Musk is tapping into something often used as a unifying motivator behind great effort in disaster and alien invasion films: Namely, that if we face an existential threat, we’re more likely to face it as a unified force capable of superhuman feats.
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Revolut Reports 25 Million Retail Customers, Plans Expansion into Brazil, India, New Zealand
Revolut, a UK-based neobank with global ambitions, has announced topping 25 million retail customers after reporting 20 million customers this past July. Revolut is a Fintech that offers modern digital banking services minus costly physical locations. The “financial super app” added that its expansion plans continue with the launch in...
TechCrunch
Spot AI raises $40M to build smarter CCTV security camera tech
Scale Venture Partners is leading the round, with past backers Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and new investors StepStone Group and Modern Venture Partners also investing. This brings the total raised by Spot AI to $63 million. Spot AI, appropriately for a security camera company, existed in stealth for years before it came out into the public in 2021: at that point it had already raised $22 million.
torquenews.com
Tesla Buyers Racing Against Time in China as Giga Shanghai Speeds Up Deliveries
Most Tesla models see shorter wait times in China. What does this mean? Tesla and local Tesla buyers are racing against time in China, more precisely: against expiring state purchase subsidies. In other words, it's good that most Tesla models see shorter wait times in China because faster deliveries from Tesla in China near the end of the year are expected to allow more local consumers to take advantage of the expiring state purchase subsidies.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp broadens in-app business directory and search features
The encrypted messaging service, used by over 2 billion users worldwide, said on Thursday that it’s expanding a feature called ‘Directory’ to all users in the key overseas market of Brazil to help them browse and discover local small businesses in their neighborhoods. The nationwide rollout follows WhatsApp testing the directory feature in Sao Paulo last year.
Tech Takeover: Robots Lead the Way at GXO
Warehouse automation is at the fore at GXO Logistics as robots and other high-tech touches ramp up across its facilities. The Greenwich, Conn.-based company said by the end of the year it expects to have about 7,600 pieces of technology up and running in its sites. That’s up more than 50 percent from the tech count in 2021. “Generally, automation it’s rolling out more and more across our business and the last quarter was just an incredible quarter for that,” CEO Malcolm Wilson told analysts last week during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We were up significantly in the amount of tech...
TechCrunch
BoomPop gains traction by designing high-end off-sites for a remote-first world
The startup’s pitch is persuasive, at least. Here’s we know right now, based on an interview earlier today with the company’s CEO Healey Cypher. The company was born during the pandemic. Cypher, who is also the COO of Atomic, was intent on keeping his colleagues’ morale up and began devising creative ways to do it, including through virtual Napa Valley wine-tastings, magic shows, customized games and the like. Along the way, it occurred to Cypher and his Atomic colleagues that there could be a business in creating a curated marketplace of virtual experiences. A gregarious connector type, Cypher blasted 150 contacts to advertise its services and by the end of last year, he says, 2,500 customers were letting BoomPop plan their virtual team-building exercises.
TechCrunch
Stellantis is bringing its new all-electric Fiat 500e to North America in early 2024
The all-electric Fiat 500e is not like the original 500e, which was essentially a retro’d version of an internal combustion version of the same model. This time, the Fiat 500e is built on its own platform designed for EVs. The Fiat 500e made its debut at the 2022 Los...
TechCrunch
Zulu banks $5M for its LatAm digital wallet amid shaky ground for crypto
As we figure out if any of this has damaged trust in the industry and funding for startups,. adoption of crypto in Latin America continues to grow — Chainalysis puts the adoption growth number at 40%. In addition, the region represents “a 9.1% share of the global crypto value received in 2022 with remittances and high inflation the highest drivers of adoption.”
Tesla's close-knit leadership team goes under the spotlight in court
The Tesla board of directors that created the largest compensation package in history for CEO Elon Musk was stocked with friends of Musk, according to court testimony this week.
NEWSBTC
The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3
Press Release: After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. 17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
TechCrunch
TikTok begins testing an early version of its platform research API
“To get started, we’ve asked members of our Content and Safety Advisory Councils with expertise in misinformation, violent extremism, hateful behavior, and emerging technologies to test an early version of our platform research API,” TikTok said in a blog post. “They’ll have access to public data as we gather their feedback on usability and the overall experience. We’re dedicated to hearing and incorporating feedback from testers and creating an API that will meet the needs of the scientific community while respecting the privacy of our community.”
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
