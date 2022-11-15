2023 XFL Quarterback List Includes a Number of Former College Stars

Some of college football’s former stars will grace the field during the spring.

As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league.

Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.

The draft order was chosen randomly and will follow a snake style format.

In October, the league released its eight teams and coaches that include the Arlington (Texas) Renegades, the D.C. Defenders, the Houston Roughnecks, the Orlando Guardians, the San Antonio Brahmas, the Seattle Sea Dragons, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers.

The league failed to sustain itself after its first season in 2001 and the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season after only a few weeks. Games for the 2023 season will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and FX.

More NFL Coverage: