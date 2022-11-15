ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

2023 XFL Quarterback List Includes a Number of Former College Stars

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXLfd_0jC6A7jz00

Some of college football’s former stars will grace the field during the spring.

As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league.

Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida State’s Deondre Francois, Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.

The draft order was chosen randomly and will follow a snake style format.

In October, the league released its eight teams and coaches that include the Arlington (Texas) Renegades, the D.C. Defenders, the Houston Roughnecks, the Orlando Guardians, the San Antonio Brahmas, the Seattle Sea Dragons, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers.

The league failed to sustain itself after its first season in 2001 and the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season after only a few weeks. Games for the 2023 season will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and FX.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy