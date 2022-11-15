ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized

EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice

EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating homicide, related shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Thursday, Nov. 10. The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating. Last Thursday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr.   There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
EL PASO, TX

