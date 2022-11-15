ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military

Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. “I graduated high school and went right into the military,” Tawney said. “I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries.”
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy