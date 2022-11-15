Read full article on original website
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Most El Pasoans want county's certificates of obligation to be up for a vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
El Paso County Commissioners vote on issuing $100 million Certificates of Obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners proposed $100 million in certificates of obligation and voted on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public about it on Thursday. The money would go towards new and existing projects including:. The County Courthouse - develop a countywide...
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
City of El Paso challenges $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
'Largest one we've had': 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Mentone, Texas about 242 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. A University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) professor told Chief Meteorologist Sandra Diaz...
U.S. Air Force veteran uses skills to hold various leadership roles outside the military
Meet Andrea Tawney, vice president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who used to be sergeant. “I graduated high school and went right into the military,” Tawney said. “I was actually an intelligence analyst in the military, and worked a lot overseas, worked in South America and worked a lot with the DEA agents actually in in other countries.”
Husband of El Paso daycare worker accused of indecency with child out on bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A man accused of indecency with a child was released from the El Paso County Detention Center on bond. According to El Paso County jail records, 66-year-old Mark Rotz paid a bond of $150,000 Tuesday. Rotz, who is the husband of an employee at...
El Paso native plays key role in NASA Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a pivotal role in Wednesday's early morning launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed spacecraft that will orbit the moon. Villegas-Aguilera is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. A Branch...
Marathon Petroleum awards matching funds to 10 nonprofits as part of 2022 EP Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Marathon Petroleum will announce a donation of matching funds to 10 local nonprofit organizations to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2022 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Desert Spoon Food...
Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
Former school district employee accused of kidnapping, rape appears for detention hearing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An arraignment hearing for Jeffrey Steven Clay is underway Thursday morning. Clay was indicted on one count each of kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. The 50-year-old from of Anthony, New Mexico, was arrested November 10. Clay is accused of kidnapping a female...
Walmart shooting suspect defense team accuses El Paso DA of neglecting subpoenas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lawyers of the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, accused the El Paso District Attorney and others in her office of "outrageous conduct" in a new filing in the case. Crusius' lawyers asked Judge Sam Medrano to continue with the next scheduled...
Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosts silent auction at 'Christmas at the Winery'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A holiday event organized by local Girl Scouts aims at raising money. Decorated Christmas trees that are donated will be auctioned. The Christmas at the Winery event promises food, local wine, music and dancing for attendees who will be able to bid on auction items.
Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
