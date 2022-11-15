Read full article on original website
Related
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
eastridgenewsonline.com
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 15
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 20-015712- 700 block Bacon Trail- Warrant Service- Jeffery Sparks was taken into custody on a Bradley County warrant following a traffic stop. 20-015723- 7609 Standifer Gap Rd- Warrant Service- Shana Fitten was detained by Chattanooga Police for outstanding East...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WTVC
U-Hauls, law enforcement converge on Budgetel as residents are evicted Wednesday morning
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — (UPDATE: 5:45 A.M. Wednesday) Moving vans and several law enforcement officers have converged on the Budgetel Extended Stay in East Ridge Wednesday morning as people living there are being evicted. During NewsChannel 9's live report Wednesday morning, our reporters on the scene were told by...
WDEF
Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WTVC
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
WTVC
Left behind: Lack of review leaves Hamilton Co. students with disabilities unprotected
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Superheroes, horror movies, and a swing set. Some of the many interests in the ever inquisitive mind of Fisher Bryden. The 15-year-old boy’s room is brimming with toys, but one stands out above the rest. After racing to his room, Fisher pops out a few moments later, with an impressive yellow, green and pink slinky.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
WDEF
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
WTVC
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for November 7-13
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Advocates ask community to help curb youth violence after another weekend of shootings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the shooting on McCallie Avenue this past summer, Mayor Kelly said Chattanooga "could be in for a long summer" with expected spikes in violent crime during holiday and vacation times. And after another string of shootings over the weekend, advocates say youth violence and crime...
WDEF
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
Comments / 0