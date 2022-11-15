Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols stayed at number 5. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee stays at number 5 for the second week in a row. None of the top four teams lost their games, so...
wvlt.tv
Vols look to bounce back against Florida Gulf Coast University
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball returns home Wednesday, hosting Florida Gulf Coast at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. The Vols and Florida Gulf Coast have never met on the hardwood, but Tennessee is 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. During the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee is also a perfect 8-0 at home against teams from the state of Florida.
wvlt.tv
UT men’s basketball team regroups after disappointing loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers lost to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with a final score of 78-66. The upset was a shock to college basketball as the reigning SEC Champs were ranked No. 11. UT plummeted to No. 22 in the...
wvlt.tv
Recognition rolling in for Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Becoming just the second finalist in program history for the award, Hendon Hooker was named a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist Tuesday. Hooker joins Peyton Manning as the only finalists for the award from Tennessee. Manning won the award in 1997 with 3,819 yards on 287-of-477 passing (60.2 percent) with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
wvlt.tv
Music student escapes war to continue his education, perform on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty minutes is just enough time for violinist Marki Lukyniuk to offer comfort to a group of strangers he’s connected to through war. The college student fled the City of Kyiv after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. “When they came here, a lot of children were...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, with no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century...
wvlt.tv
Hops and Hollers owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nine years, Hops and Hollers will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday. Owner Todd Wakefield said finances were a factor but not the sole reason for the move, as he spoke about how he wanted to devote more time to family and other passions like his new golf apparel company Inward Half.
wvlt.tv
Lizzo to kick off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Hops and Hollers owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 17 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a bridge...
wvlt.tv
Future first responders participate in major accident drill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
wvlt.tv
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
wvlt.tv
NTSB renews push to add seat belts to every school bus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its push for every school bus to have seat belts after publishing a report on a deadly 2020 school bus crash in Tennessee. The NTSB first announced its recommendation in 2018 before the school bus driver and a 7-year-old...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food. The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.
