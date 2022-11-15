KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nine years, Hops and Hollers will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday. Owner Todd Wakefield said finances were a factor but not the sole reason for the move, as he spoke about how he wanted to devote more time to family and other passions like his new golf apparel company Inward Half.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO