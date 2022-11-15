ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
WOWT

Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote

22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Eastern Iowa nonprofit talks cat adoption and upcoming events. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jamie Stevenson with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRG.com

Republicans win majority in the House

First Interstate Bank donates $2,500 to Iowa Giving Crew. Iowa Giving Crew's 'Operation Give Birds' is underway. KCRG-TV9's Danielle Davis looks at how the Iowa Giving Crew is giving back with "Operation Give Birds." Unemployment rate rises slightly despite adding jobs in October. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
IOWA STATE
kdsm17.com

Why the Red Wave may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it

DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck. Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
KCRG.com

‘I hope we never need it’: Iowa schools stocking up on Naloxone

Iowa (KCRG) -Schools across Iowa are stocking up on Naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, often referred to by the brand name, Narcan. It’s part of an expanding state program to combat a rise in opioid deaths in Iowa. This state program, which is being funded by...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy