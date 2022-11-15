Read full article on original website
Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards
Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
Winter Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's mid-November, the temperature is dropping and we're already seeing Black Friday sales and Christmas decorations popping up, which means one thing: Winter is on the horizon.
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
What You Need to Stock Up on NOW to Survive Winter in Kentucky
Last week, my daughter had a soccer game at 7 PM. Since it's only mid-October, I was kind of shocked when I looked at the weather to figure out how to dress and I discovered that it was going to dip to around 45° while she was playing ball. The other parents and I showed up in full coveralls, winter coats, hats, blankets, and snow boots. I even broke out my hand warmers, and let me tell you, we were still chilly!
The BIG weather question: Is winter here to stay?
Here’s a look at if this cold spell will let up soon next week or will stick around until next April. Well it does look like we better mentally and physically be prepared for winter. It appears as though the cold snap coming won’t let up in the next few weeks. At that point the calendar will say December 1.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in Lansing?
Hi all, I'm driving out to Lansing end of November, and I'm struggling to find any overnight parking lot online that doesn't seem riddled with reports of cars being broken into. Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in the city?
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast
The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
Few bursts of heavy snow overnight into Wednesday morning possible
We could see a few bursts of heavy snow overnight and into tomorrow morning. The heavy bursts of snow will be confined to locations at least a few miles from the lake.
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
This cute dog needs your help finding a home
Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
8 Essential Tips For Safe And Warm Winter Hiking
There are many reasons to go hiking in winter. It is a magical season on the trail when the leaves have fallen and landscapes that are normally unseen on your favorite hike suddenly surround you, and with a light covering of snow, the trail is still and silent, most likely a new experience for your senses.
