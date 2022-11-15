Read full article on original website
Taylor Lautner Has an Incredible Wife! Meet Nurse Taylor Dome Who Stole the ‘Twilight’ Star’s Heart
True love! Taylor Lautner married his wife, Taylor Dome, on November 11, 2022, exactly one year after they announced their engagement. The couple were seen in wedding attire, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, with Dome wearing a stunning lace white gown and Lautner donning a handsome tux.
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Thing About Her Baby Boy
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Rihanna has got love (and babies) on the brain. Six months after welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky, the star got sentimental about her first months of motherhood, calling her bundle of joy "the happiest baby." "He's...
Eva Mendes Shows Off Tattoo That May Confirm She Married Ryan Gosling: Photo
Did Eva Mendes secretly marry Ryan Gosling? That’s the question that was sparked after she intentionally showed off a wrist tattoo that seemed like a clue to something connected to the 42-year-old actor, in a new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old beauty had her arm held up and over her nose as she looked into the camera with a serious face, in the snapshot, and the ink read, “de gosling.”
John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!
John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Britney Spears sparks concern after claiming she's releasing X-rated movie this week
Britney Spears fans have expressed concern for the star after she teased the imminent release of what looks to be an X-rated movie. Internet users are no strangers to sharing their thoughts when it comes to Spears, with support for the star stemming back years as details about her life under conservatorship began to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her
Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Selena Gomez says she probably won't carry her own children because of her bipolar medication
Selena Gomez offered a raw look at her mental health in an interview with Rolling Stone. She said she is unlikely to carry children while taking medication for bipolar disorder. Some drugs are associated with increased risks of birth defects, but it's possible to manage bipolar disorder while pregnant. Selena...
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
