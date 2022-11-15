ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovince Saint Preux says Alexander Gustafsson out of UFC 282, Philipe Lins to replace

By Nolan King
 2 days ago
Ovince Saint Preux has a new opponent.

According to “OSP,” his originally scheduled opponent Alexander Gustafsson is off UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Stepping in his place will be Philipe Lins, a former PFL champion.

A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie after Saint Preux announced the bout on his OnlyFans page. The person asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

A reason for Gustafsson’s withdrawal was not given.

One of the longest-tenured fighters on the promotion’s roster, Saint Preux (26-16 MMA, 14-11 UFC) is 2-2 in his most recent four outings. Knockout losses to Tanner Boser and Jamahal Hill are sandwiched between a win over Alonzo Menifield and his most recent outing, a lackluster split decision against Mauricio Rua in May.

Lins (15-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) picked up his first UFC victory in April when he defeated Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision. Prior to that fight, which marked his drop to light heavyweight, Lins lost two heavyweight fights; one to Andrei Arlovski and one to Tanner Boser.

With the change, the UFC 282 lineup includes:

  • Champ Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
  • Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

