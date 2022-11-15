Read full article on original website
Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby? I hear these questions a lot as a professor of child development and family science. The notion of spoiling a baby remains common in the U.S., despite evidence that infants who have parents who respond to their needs are better at calming themselves down later in life. Many of the students I teach say that their parents resisted calming their cries and that they turned out...
Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help
Hospitals across the United States are seeing a rapid rise in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses A Texas father is sharing the "terrifying" story of his son's hospitalization in hopes of helping other parents stay on top of their children's health. Stephen Balka rushed his 2-month-old son Adrian to the emergency room last week after noticing he was struggling to breathe, he told CNN. Doctors told him and his wife that Adrian tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is...
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
How To Make A Baby Poop
Learning how to make a baby poop easier is an important skill for new parents. Contrary to popular belief, not every newborn, infant, or baby poops perfectly after birth. Lifestyle changes, problems in feeding, a lack of gut flora, or sickness can cause your baby’s bowel movements to slow or become non-existent. But the fact that your baby isn’t instantly a perfect pooper doesn’t always mean there’s a problem. So while there are gentle and non-invasive ways to make a newborn poop, parents shouldn’t rush into it.
TODAY.com
Her 4-year-old was struggling to breathe. They had to wait 16 hours in the ER for care
As an increase in pediatric respiratory illness, especially RSV, overcrowds hospitals across the country, one Oklahoma mom said she waited 16 hours in an emergency room before her daughter received care. Shelby Templin, 31, knew something was wrong when she picked up her 4-year-old, Jade, from day care on Friday,...
Pregnant Woman Banning Sister-in-Law's Baby Sleeping in New Cot Backed
"I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff," she said. "I can't explain why. It's just how I feel."
12tomatoes.com
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings
What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.
Sister-in-Law Furious After Woman Refuses to Let Baby Sleep in Cot
It’s not easy to adapt to parenthood, seeing as the decision to become a parent turns a person’s world upside down. And when the expectations of others come into play, that can make raising a baby even more difficult.
KTVZ
Psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy offers new hope for parents of kids who ‘just won’t listen’
The last thing I need as a parent is another expert making me feel bad. Thankfully, clinical psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy proclaims parents are, and have always been, good inside — and so are kids. (She has three.) In her new book, “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the...
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
lovewhatmatters.com
My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister
Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
psychologytoday.com
The Laughter of Toddlers
What we find amusing, and to what degree, differs between individuals but also changes over the course of our own lives. Laughter requires an understanding of goals and limitations, so we’d expect the range of things that amuse would increase over time. As we transition from infant to toddler,...
Yahoo!
How to Manage After-School Meltdowns With a Neurodivergent Child
By the time your child gets home from school, there’s a good chance they are ready for a class after-school meltdown. Also known as after-school restraint collapse, these meltdowns often happen because a child has been exerting an extraordinary amount of effort to behave during the school day, only to lose their control the moment they reach a place where they feel safe. These meltdowns are especially likely for neurodivergent children with disorders that affect their social and/or cognitive abilities, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, or dyscalculia.
