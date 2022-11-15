Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Savannah Police Department adds new Bike Unit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has added a new part-time Bike Unit made up of twenty-five SPD officers. The new unit will work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. “We’re excited about this new unit, and all the benefits that will come […]
Georgia Southern Police on high alert after UVA shooting
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The recent tragedy on the University of Virginia campus has raised concerns about safety—we talked to Georgia Southern about security. “You know that’s everything that we dedicate our time and efforts to is keeping our students safe,” said Georgia Southern Chief of Police Laura McCullough. Georgia Southern says the well-being of […]
Colleton Co. Police searching for homicide witnesses and vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen. According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man has been arrested today after entering the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hitting a 21-year-old student and later spitting on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on November 14. The report says […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
Deputies search for man in Screven County
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool
Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
WJCL
Police give update in landfill search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement on the ongoing search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared on October 5. Police say he is presumed dead and his mother is the prime suspect, but no charges have been filed. "Today we...
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
WSAV-TV
Mobile mammography unit to visit WSAV next week
Next Wednesday is mammography day and WSAV is inviting viewers to stop by and get a mammogram. Next Wednesday is mammography day and WSAV is inviting viewers to stop by and get a mammogram. Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’. Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood...
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
live5news.com
Deputies trying to identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of a young man with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators...
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
WJCL
Savannah: Car crashes into Taco Bell, causes serious damage to restaurant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A car jumped a curb and slammed into a Savannah Taco Bell on Sunday afternoon. The crash caused serious damage to the restaurant. It happened at around noon at the Taco Bell off of Skidaway Road, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash left a...
