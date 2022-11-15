ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department adds new Bike Unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has added a new part-time Bike Unit made up of twenty-five SPD officers. The new unit will work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. “We’re excited about this new unit, and all the benefits that will come […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern Police on high alert after UVA shooting

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The recent tragedy on the University of Virginia campus has raised concerns about safety—we talked to Georgia Southern about security.  “You know that’s everything that we dedicate our time and efforts to is keeping our students safe,” said Georgia Southern Chief of Police Laura McCullough.  Georgia Southern says the well-being of […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man has been arrested today after entering the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hitting a 21-year-old student and later spitting on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on November 14. The report says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies search for man in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool

Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Mobile mammography unit to visit WSAV next week

Next Wednesday is mammography day and WSAV is inviting viewers to stop by and get a mammogram. Next Wednesday is mammography day and WSAV is inviting viewers to stop by and get a mammogram. Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’. Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
live5news.com

Deputies trying to identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of a young man with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah

This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA

